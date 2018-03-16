《中英對照讀新聞》Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino respond after Peter Jackson claimed Harvey Weinstein blacklisted them－艾許莉．賈德、蜜拉．索維諾在彼得．傑克森稱哈維．溫斯坦將她們列入黑名單後做出回應

2018-03-16

◎張沛元

Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino have responded to director Peter Jackson’s comments that Harvey Weinstein blacklisted them. Jackson said in an interview with New Zealand media outlet Stuff that Harvey and Bob Weinstein specifically told him not to hire Judd or Sorvino for the "Lord of the Rings" movies.

艾許莉．賈德與蜜拉．索維諾，已就導演彼得．傑克森說（前好萊塢王牌製片）哈維．溫斯坦將她們列入黑名單的評論，做出回應。傑克森在接受紐西蘭媒體Stuff訪問時表示，哈維與鮑伯．溫斯坦曾明確告訴他，不要雇用賈德或索維諾出演「魔戒」系列電影。

"I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998," Jackson said of Judd and Sorvino. "I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing."

「我記得（溫斯坦兄弟創辦的）米拉麥克斯影業告訴我們，與她們共事是夢魘，我們應不惜任何代價敬而遠之。（說這話的）時間點大概是1998年」，傑克森如此論及賈德與索維諾。「我現在才明白，這很可能是米拉麥克斯的全面抹黑運動。」

On Friday, Sorvino tweeted that she "burst out crying" when she read the interview.

索維諾週五推文表示，當她讀到這篇訪問時，她「突然哭了出來」。

"There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure," she wrote. "Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick."

「這就是了，證實哈維．溫斯坦阻撓我的職涯，我曾懷疑過，但並不確定」，她寫道。「彼得．傑克森，謝謝你的坦誠。我只是很難過。」

《新聞辭典》

at all costs：慣用語，不惜任何代價；無論如何。例句：The parents wanted to save their sick child at all costs.（病童雙親不惜任何代價要救孩子。）

in full swing：慣用語，全速運作、全力進行、如火如荼。

burst out+verbing：片語動詞，突然做某事，例如突然大笑或大哭。例句：Everyone burst out singing when he entered the room.（他一走進房間，所有人突然唱起歌來。）