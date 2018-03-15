《中英對照讀新聞》Failing your driving test on the first go makes you a better driver－第一次上路考駕照失敗，可以讓你成為更好的駕駛

2018-03-15

◎孫宇青

Did you have a bumpy start as a new driver? Venturing out on the open road, having to deal with impatient drivers honking away … it’s no wonder so many of us fail our driving tests the first time round.

當你開始駕車上路時，是否感到困難重重？鼓起勇氣開上大馬路後，必須應對沒耐心、一直按喇叭的駕駛…難怪我們多數人第一次上路考駕照時，總是以失敗收場。

However, the number of times you fail your test could be a positive indicator of your abilities behind the wheel. Car insurance brand Ingenie has assessed how their customers drive by analyzing their speed, acceleration, braking and cornering during a study.

然而，你考駕照失敗的次數，可能與你開車的能力成正比。英國汽車保險經紀服務公司Ingenie，在一項研究中分析客戶開車的速度、加速、煞車和轉彎的狀況，評估他們如何開車。

All of these factors accumulate to a score out of 100. On average, drivers who passed their test on their first try earned a score of 78, while drivers who were on their fourth try scored 84. This was the highest average score of the entire study.

所有項目加起來是100分。第一次考駕照就通過的人平均78分，而第四次應試才通過的人平均84分，是整個研究中的最高分。

"Many people claimed to be a better driver and considered it a badge of honor because they passed first time," says Mike Ketteringham, CEO of Ingenie.

Ingenie執行長麥克．凱特林漢表示：「許多人因為自己第一次考駕照就通過，而自認是更優秀的駕駛，並視之為榮耀的象徵。」

"However, our research highlights that the best drivers are those that have overcome failure and benefited from spending more time behind the wheel as a result."

「然而，我們的研究成果凸顯，最佳駕駛是那些曾克服失敗的人，他們因為花費更多時間開車而獲益。」

《新聞辭典》

bumpy：形容詞，顛簸的。例句：Because of sewerage, the road has been bumpy lately.（由於排水工程的緣故，這條路近來崎嶇不平。）

badge：名詞，象徵。例句：Patience is a badge of maturity.（忍耐是成熟的象徵。）

behind the wheel：片語，開車；掌舵。例句：This is my first time being behind the wheel after I got driver’s license.（這是我考取駕照後第一次開車。）