《中英對照讀新聞》Uzbekistan released world’s longest-jailed journalist 烏茲別克釋放全球監禁最久的記者

2018-03-14

◎魏國金

The Committee to Protect Journalists （CPJ） confirmed that Yusuf Ruzimuradov, 64, the longest-imprisoned journalist worldwide, was freed in Uzbekistan in late February.

「保護記者委員會（CPJ）」證實，全球監禁最久的記者、現年64歲的魯茲穆拉道夫，2月下旬在烏茲別克獲釋。

Ruzimuradov, a former reporter for the opposition newspaper Erk, was quietly released on February 22 and has been reunited with his family, CPJ said. The journalist served 19 years in prison on anti-state charges, with his sentence prolonged at least twice after he had served his initial 15-year term. The independent news website Fergana reported that Ruzimuradov was released with unspecified restrictions.

前反對派報紙「自由報」記者魯茲穆拉道夫，在2月22日悄然獲釋，並與其家人團聚，CPJ指出。這名記者以反國家罪名服刑19年，在他服完原本的15年刑期後，其刑罰至少兩度延長。據獨立新聞網站「費爾干納」報導，魯茲穆拉道夫是在附帶不明限制的情況下被釋放。

In a separate case, the trial of independent journalists Bobomurod Abdullaev and Hayot Nasriddinov is due to start in Tashkent next week. The journalists, who are charged with "conspiracy to overthrow the constitutional regime," face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

在烏國另外一起案例中，獨立記者阿布杜拉耶夫與納斯里丁諾夫的審訊，預定下週在塔什干展開。這兩名記者被控「陰謀推翻憲政體制」，若判定有罪，將面臨最高20年徒刑。

"We can breathe a sigh of relief that Yusuf Ruzimuradov － the longest imprisoned journalist in the world － has finally been released," said CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Nina Ognianova. "If President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is serious about turning a new page in his country’s treatment of the media, restrictions will be dropped against Ruzimuradov, charges will be dropped against Bobomurod Abdullaev and Hayot Nasriddinov."

「我們可以鬆口氣，因為全球監禁最久的記者魯茲穆拉道夫終於獲釋」，CPJ歐洲與中亞計畫協調員奧格尼亞諾娃說。「若米爾基亞耶夫總統對於翻開該國對待媒體的新頁嚴肅以對，就必須撤銷對魯茲穆拉道夫的限制，以及對阿布杜拉耶夫與納斯里丁諾夫的控訴。」

新聞辭典

prolong：延長、拉長。例如：a means of prolonging life（延年益壽的方法）。

conspiracy：陰謀、密謀。例句：They were arrested for conspiracy.（他們因為從事陰謀活動而被捕。）

breathe a sigh of relief ：鬆了口氣。例句：We all breathed a sigh of relief when she showed up.（她出現時，我們都鬆了口氣。）