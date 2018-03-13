《中英對照讀新聞》Trump falls more than 200 spots on Forbes Billionaires List 川普在富比世億萬富豪榜下跌逾200名

2018-03-13

◎陳正健

President Donald Trump has dropped more than 200 spots since last year on the latest Forbes World’s Billionaires list. The magazine estimates his net worth at $3.1 billion, down from $3.5 billion last year.

美國總統唐納．川普在最新的富比世世界億萬富豪榜上，排名自去年開始下跌超過200名。該雜誌估計，他的資產淨值從去年的35億美元，減少為31億美元。

Trump was placed as the 544th richest person on the magazine’s list last year but has now dropped to 766th, with more than $400 million wiped off his wealth. Trump’s fortune fell in part due to declining Manhattan real estate values, as well as lower revenues at several Trump golf properties.

川普去年在該雜誌的排行榜上為全球第544名的富豪，如今已降至第766名，財富減少逾4億美元。川普財富縮水的部分原因是（紐約）曼哈頓房地產價值下滑，以及好幾座川普高爾夫球場收益減少。

Trump inherited part of the wealth from his father Fred, who developed low-cost housing in the New York boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens. Trump stepped away from his businesses when he entered the White House, handing control to his two eldest sons, Don Jr. and Eric.

川普的部分財富來自於繼承父親佛瑞德，其父在紐約市布魯克林區及皇后區開發平價住宅。川普在入主白宮時退出他的事業，將控制權交給他2名年紀最長的兒子小唐納及艾瑞克。

Trump has often bragged that he’s worth far more than Forbes’ estimates, claiming in a campaign filing in 2016 that his fortune was "in excess of $10 billion."

川普經常吹噓他的財產遠超過富比世的估計，他曾在2016年1份競選文件中聲稱自己的財富「超過100億美元」。

新聞辭典

wipe off：動詞片語，擦掉，除去。例句：All the information was wiped off the computer by a virus.（電腦上的所有資訊都被病毒刪除。）

borough：名詞，行政區。例句：New York City consists of five boroughs.（紐約市由5個行政區組成。）

filing：名詞，紀錄，歸檔。例句：In court filings, they argued that the settlement was inadequate.（根據法庭紀錄，他們辯稱這項協議有問題。）