《中英對照讀新聞》Cryptocurrency Investors Wade Into Dark Pools 加密貨幣投資者涉入「黑池」

2018-03-12

◎劉宜庭

Republic Protocol, a Singapore-based company, raised 35,000 ethereum ($33.8 million) this month from some of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency hedge funds to finance a dark pool for digital currencies, designed to allow big investors to trade bitcoin and ethereum in large volumes without moving the market.

總部位於新加坡的「共和國協議」公司，本月自某些全球最大的加密貨幣對沖基金集資3萬5000枚以太幣（約3380萬美元），用於數位貨幣「黑池」融資，以便讓投資大戶不必撼動市場，即可交易大量比特幣與以太幣。

The protocol’s launch, expected in the third quarter, should help boost cryptocurrency trading volume, said Taiyang Zhang, the company’s 21-year old chief executive from Canberra, Australia. Republic believes that cryptocurrency dark pools could capture some $9 billion of total cryptocurrency trading monthly.

該項黑池交易服務預定今年第三季推出，應有助於拉抬加密貨幣交易量，「共和國協議」21歲的執行長、來自澳洲坎培拉的樟泰洋表示。該公司認為，加密貨幣「黑池」每月總交易量可達約90億美元。

What a dark pool can do is temporarily conceal the identity and order details of a trade, allowing big institutional investors to buy or sell large quantities of an asset without tipping off the wider market to their intentions.

「黑池」可暫時隱藏交易身分與下單細節，讓大型機構投資者買賣大量資產時，無須向廣大市場揭露其意向。

Some cryptocurrency exchanges, including Kraken, own their own dark pools. Bitfinex last week announced plans to launch a similar product to Republic Protocol’s.

包括「海怪（Kraken）」在內，許多加密貨幣交易所都擁有自己的「黑池」。（加密貨幣交易所）Bitfinex上週也公告，計畫推出與「共和國協議」類似的「黑池」產品。

新聞辭典

ethereum（ETH）：名詞，以太幣。例句：Ethereum price is under a lot of selling pressure and it remains below the $750 level against the US Dollar.（以太幣面臨龐大拋售壓力，兌美元價格持續低於750元水準。）

hedge fund：名詞，對沖基金、避險基金。例句：A hedge fund is an aggressively managed portfolio of investments that uses leveraged, long, short and derivative positions.（對沖基金是一種積極型的投資組合管理，結合槓桿、多頭、空頭部位與衍生性金融商品。）

conceal：動詞，隱藏、隱蔽。例句：Rita could not conceal a snort of laughter.（芮塔忍不住噗哧一笑。）