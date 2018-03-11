《中英對照讀新聞》Next US ambassador may have military background： expert－專家：新任美國駐韓大使會有軍事背景

2018-03-11

◎茅毅

With the position of the US ambassador to South Korea still vacant amid ongoing inter-Korean exchanges, analysts speculate that an official with a military background may surface as a viable candidate.

美國駐南韓大使的職位在兩韓持續交流下依舊懸缺，分析家推測，有軍事背景的官員或許會成為可能人選。

"There are talks in the diplomatic sphere that someone with a military background may fill the position," Shin Beom-chul, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, told the Korea Herald. The ambassador post － which has been vacant for over a year － is currently held in the interim by charge d’affaires Marc Knapper.

南韓「國立外交院」教授申範澈向「韓國先驅報」表示，「外交界傳言，有軍事背景的人士可能填補空缺」。迄今出缺逾1年的美國駐韓大使一職，目前由臨時代辦馬克．納柏代理。

Shin said the diplomatic circle here is talking about a number of candidates, including now-retired US and UN Korea Forces Commander Gen. Walter Sharp. There is a high possibility that a hard-liner with a hawkish stance may set foot in Seoul to stand on the same page with the Trump administration, according to Shin.

申範澈說，此間外交圈正談論若干人選，包括現已退役的駐韓美軍兼駐韓聯合國部隊司令部司令華特．夏普將軍。據申範澈的說法，或許會派駐一位與美國川普政府的觀點一致，鷹派立場的強硬派人士到首爾，這種可能性不小。

Sharp, who is the head of the Korea Defense Veterans Association, served as commander of the USFK from 2008 to 2011. He is a known hard-liner when dealing with North Korea’s nuclear and humanitarian issues and has been vocal about such subjects for years.

現任美國「駐韓美軍戰友會」會長的夏普，2008至11年間擔任駐韓美軍司令，處理北韓核子和人權議題時，乃知名的強硬派人士，且多年來一向對這方面直言不諱地表達己見。

《新聞辭典》

set foot in：動詞片語，抵達、踏進。It wasn’t me—I’ve never set foot in the room before!（不是我……，我從未踏入過那個房間！）

on the same page：介系詞片語，意見（想法、觀點）一致（有共識）。We used to be arch-enemies, but we’re on the same page now.（我們曾是死對頭，但現在達成共識。）

vocal：形容詞，直言不諱的、大膽說出的、暢所欲言的、口頭的、聲音的。The news commentator has been a vocal critic of the mayor.（該時事評論員向來是這位市長直言不諱的批評者。）