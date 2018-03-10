《中英對照讀新聞》Italian postman never rings once, hoards mail instead 義大利郵差不曾上門按鈴，反而藏了一堆信

2018-03-10

◎周虹汶

Italian postman never rings once, hoards mail instead

義大利郵差不曾上門按鈴，反而藏了一堆信

Italian police have arrested a postman from the northern town of Vicenza after finding more than half a tonne of undelivered mail stashed away in his garage.

義大利警方於北部維琴察鎮逮捕了一名郵差，在發現超過半公噸未送出的信件藏在他的車庫裡頭以後。

Police were called in when workers from a recycling plant were sent to empty the garage and found 43 yellow plastic postal containers stuffed full of letters, bills, bank statements and even electoral pamphlets dating back to 2010.

當一處回收場的工人們被派去清空這個車庫，並發現43個塞滿信件、帳單、銀行對帳單，以及甚至可追溯到2010年之選舉手冊等郵件的塑膠箱時，就報案找警察來。

The postman, who was not named, was 56 and came from the southern city of Naples, police said. They added that it was the largest ever haul of undelivered mail in Italy.

警方說，未被指出名字的這名郵差56歲，來自南部那不勒斯市。他們補充指出，這是義大利曾查獲未運送郵件中的最大一宗。

The Vicenza postal service has promised to deliver the huge pile of post, albeit several years late.（Reuters）

維琴察郵政服務單位承諾送達那一大堆郵件，儘管已經遲了好幾年。（路透）

新聞辭典

hoard：名詞，指囤積、密窖、貯藏處；動詞，指積聚、密藏。例句：The case involves a hoard of gold valued at up to $50m.（此案攸關一批價值高達5000萬美元的密藏黃金。）

stash：名詞，指貯藏物、藏身處；動詞，指隱藏、藏匿、貯藏、停止。例句：He stashed away some money secretly.（他偷藏了點私房錢。）

haul：動詞，指拖、拉、運送、傳訊、強迫他人前往；名詞，指拖、大批贓物、一網的捕獲量、拖運貨物的距離。例句：It is a long haul home.（歸途漫漫。）