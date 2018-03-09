《中英對照讀新聞》Children with African parents blast politician’s ’black’ remark－雙親為非洲人的孩子抨擊政治人物的「黑色」發言

2018-03-09

◎張沛元

Children with African roots sent a letter of protest to a former Cabinet member over a comment they say has stoked fears about discrimination and set Japan back in terms of accepting black people.

有非洲根源的為人子女者向一名（日本政府）前任閣員寄發抗議信，認為其發言有助長歧視之虞，以及讓日本在接納黑人上開倒車。

"We sincerely would like you to apologize to all people who confront discrimination and are courageous enough to speak against it," read the letter, sent on Dec. 14 to Kozo Yamamoto, a senior lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

「我們誠摯希望您向所有遭逢歧視的人道歉，以及有勇氣出言反對歧視，」這封在（2017年）12月14日寄發給（日本）執政黨自民黨資深國會議員山本幸三的抗議信如此寫道。

Yamamoto, a former minister in charge of regional revitalization, touched off the controversy on Nov. 23 at a seminar in Kita-Kyushu for fellow LDP lawmaker Asahiko Mihara, who has promoted exchanges and aid activities with Africa.

曾任負責地方創生的內閣府特命擔當大臣的山本，是在（2017年）11月23日於北九州的一場研討會上，針對同屬自民黨、推動非洲交流與援助活動的國會議員三原朝彥（發言時），引發此一爭議。

"Mihara loves Africa to the extent that I thought, ’Why does he love that black so much?’"Yamamoto said.

「三原愛非洲愛到讓我覺得，『他為什麼那麼喜歡黑的啊？』」山本當時如此說道。

He later denied any discriminatory intention, saying he was not referring to black people with the remark, but places with "Dark Continent" in mind.

山本稍後否認此言有歧視之意，指稱他這話所指的不是黑人，他心裡想的是「黑色大陸」。

《新聞辭典》

in terms of：慣用語，在……方面；關於。例句：The press conference offered nothing in term of information.（這場記者會沒有提供任何資訊。）

touch off：慣用語，引發，觸發。

to the extent：慣用語，到……的程度。例句：The senator said he didn’t like the president, but not to the extent of wanting to impeach him.（這名參議員說，他不喜歡總統，但還沒到要彈劾總統的地步。）