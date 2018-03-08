《中英對照讀新聞》Obese couple makes three-story fall after floor collapses during sex 愛愛時地板塌陷，胖夫妻摔落三層樓

2018-03-08

◎孫宇青

640-lbs Michael Davis and his 450-lbs wife Theresa from Liverpool were having sex in their bedroom on the third floor of an apartment building last night.

來自利物浦、640磅（約290公斤）重的麥克．戴維斯，和他450磅（約204公斤）的妻子泰瑞莎，昨晚在一棟公寓大樓三樓的房間裡愛愛。

However, the structure collapsed unexpectedly and the couple and their bed fell through three floors and ending up in a laundry room in the basement of the building.

然而，這棟建築意外坍塌，夫妻倆連人帶床從三樓摔到位於地下室的洗衣間。

Emergency services were rapidly called on the site to extract the unlucky lovers. Miraculously, the couple suffered only light injuries and no other residents of the building were injured as almost half of the 250-year old building collapsed.

緊急救援人員迅速抵達現場，救出這對倒楣的夫妻。神奇的是，雖然這棟屋齡250年的建築幾乎塌了一半，但夫妻倆只受到輕傷，也沒有其他住戶遭殃。

Tom Watson, another resident of the building, claims the accident was predictable and could have been avoided, because the landlord was aware of the situation but did nothing to correct it.

另一名住戶湯姆．華森聲稱，這起事故早在意料之中，而且可以避免，因為房東明明知道屋況，卻不曾進行修繕。

The Liverpool City Police has opened an investigation and Depending on the conclusions of the investigation, the landlord could possibly face criminal accusations of negligence causing physical harm.

利物浦市警察局已立案調查，根據調查結果，房東可能面臨疏忽導致身體傷害的刑事控罪。

新聞辭典

laundry：名詞，洗衣。例句：It is important to separate dark clothes from light ones while doing the laundry.（洗衣服時將深淺色衣服分開很重要。）

extract：動詞，用力取出。例句：The farmer extracted the carrot from the mud.（農夫用力從泥土中拔出蘿蔔。）

predictable：形容詞，可預料的。例句：Her failure was predictable at the very beginning.（從一開始就料到她會失敗。）