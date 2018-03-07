《中英對照讀新聞》Homeless man saves life of pastor who took him in 遊民救了收留他的牧師性命

2018-03-07

◎魏國金

Here is a saying ’one good turn deserves another’ - and in Pastor John Greenaway’s case, it has proved to be true.

諺語有云「善有善報」—格林威牧師的例子就是明證。

He and his family gave shelter to a homeless man in 2016, after a chance meeting in a book shop.

2016年他與家人在一家書店和一名遊民偶遇後，給予該男庇護。

Belfast man Melvin Boyd had fallen on hard times, but said once he met Pastor Greenaway’s family and began living with them, his life changed. In turn, Boyd changed a life when he offered the pastor, who needed an organ transplant, one of his kidneys.

貝爾發斯特男子梅爾文．伯伊德之前陷入困境，但他說，他遇見格林威牧師一家，並開始與他們一起生活後，他的生命改變。而當伯伊德將他的一枚腎提供給需要器官移植的牧師後，他反過來也改變了一個生命。

Boyd said living on the streets was difficult and that he could not trust anyone. After meeting the pastor’s son, who brought him to the family home, the Greenaway family helped Boyd to beat his alcohol addiction and start over.

伯伊德說，街頭生活艱困，他無法信任任何人。在與牧師的兒子會面後，他將他帶進這個家，格林威家幫助伯伊德克服酗酒，重新開始。

Pastor Greenaway said： "I believed Melvin needed a new start in life, we wanted to help him" Since then, Boyd has stayed at the family home every day and night, and has become another son to the pastor, and his wife, who already have four children.

格林威牧師說：「我相信梅爾文的生命需要一個新的開始，我們想幫他。」此後，伯伊德與這個家度過每個日夜，也成為牧師伉儷的另一個兒子，他們已有4名子女。

Last March, he repaid the pastor for his generosity by donating one of his kidneys to him. Pastor Greenaway had kidney failure and had been on dialysis for almost a year before the operation. That’s when Mr Boyd stepped in. He said： "There was no agonising about it. I believe it was meant to be."

去年3月，他捐贈一枚腎臟，回報牧師的寬大慷慨。格林威牧師罹患腎衰竭，在手術前已洗腎近1年。這時伯伊德介入。他說：「這中間沒有掙扎。我相信註定要如此。」

新聞辭典

take in：收留。例句：She took in a stray dog.（她收養了一隻流浪狗。）

in turn：轉而、反過來。例句：Interest rates were cut and, in turn, share prices rose.（利率調降，導致股價上升。）

start over：重新開始。例句：She is starting over, trying to rebuild her own self-esteem.（她正重新開始，試圖重建她的自尊。）