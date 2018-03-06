《中英對照讀新聞》Japan’s extra-slim ’Cinderella weight’ diet target sparks debate－日本超瘦「灰姑娘體重」飲食目標引發辯論

2018-03-06

◎陳正健

There have been a number of interesting diet trends sweeping throughout Asia. The latest one in Japan uses a mathematical formula that’s seeing increased popularity among young women called the ’Cinderella weight’.

不少有趣的飲食趨勢橫掃亞洲。最新一個是日本使用數學方程式的飲食趨勢，在年輕女性間受到歡迎，稱為「灰姑娘體重」。

The Cinderella weight（in kilograms）is calculated by squaring a person’s height（in meters）, then multiplying that number by 18. For example, if a woman was 1.8m tall, her Cinderella weight would be：1.8×1.8=3.24 ; 3.24×18=58.32.

灰姑娘體重（公斤）是藉由計算一個人身高（公尺）的二次方，然後再乘以18。例如，若一名女性身高1.8公尺，她的灰姑娘體重將是：1.8乘以1.8等於3.24；3.24再乘以18等於58.32。

The Cinderella weight aims for a body mass index of 18, which is officially classified as ’underweight’ on the BMI scale. Dieticians are worried the unrealistic Cinderella diet is not only negatively romanticizing fictionalized body proportions, but also encouraging extreme dieting.

灰姑娘體重的目標是身體質量指數（BMI）18，這在BMI等級的正式分類中屬於「體重過輕」。營養師擔心，這種不切實際的灰姑娘飲食，不僅負面地將虛構的身體比例浪漫化，同時也鼓勵極端飲食。

Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert warned of the dangers of being clinically ’underweight’. She said：’Being underweight isn’t good for your health. Weighing too little can contribute to a weakened immune system, fragile bones and feeling tired.’

營養學家萊安諾．蘭伯特對臨床上的「體重過輕」發出危險警告。她指出：「過輕對妳的健康不利。體重太輕可能造成免疫系統虛弱、骨骼脆弱及感覺疲累。」

《新聞辭典》

square：動詞，計算數字的二次方。例句：If you square 3, you will get 9.（如果你計算3的二次方，你將得到9。）

dietitian：名詞，營養師（註：nutritionist為營養學家）。例句：We have a team of dieticians to ensure patients get healthy, balanced meals.（我們有營養師團隊，確保病患健康及飲食均衡。）

romanticize：動詞，浪漫化，傳奇化。例句：Young women tend to romanticize marriage.（年輕女性傾向於將婚姻浪漫化。）