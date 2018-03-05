《中英對照讀新聞》Bill Gates Says ICOs And Cryptos Can Be ’Super Risky’ 比爾蓋茲說，首次代幣發行與加密貨幣的「風險極高」

2018-03-05

◎劉宜庭

Bill Gates took on cryptocurrencies and the future of transportation in an ask me anything (AMA) session on Reddit. And, while he believes innovations in transportation have positive implications, he has reservations over cryptocurrency.

比爾蓋茲在（美國網路論壇）Reddit「隨你問（AMA）」活動期間，提出對加密貨幣、未來運輸產業的看法。他確信運輸革新具有正面影響，卻對加密貨幣持保留態度。

In the post, Gates said the main feature of cryptocurrencies is "their anonymity" － which is not good, he said, because the government needs to track money laundering, tax evasion and terrorist funding. Of course, there’s an issue with illegal drugs too.

蓋茲在貼文中表示，加密貨幣主要特性為「它們匿名」，但那並不是件好事，他說，因為政府必須追蹤洗錢、逃稅、恐怖份子資金。當然，也包括非法毒品議題。

"Right now, cryptocurrencies are used for buying fentanyl and other drugs, so it is a rare technology that has caused deaths in a fairly direct way," Gates said in the post. "I think the speculative wave around ICOs [initial coin offerings] and cryptocurrencies is super risky for those who go long."

「目前，加密貨幣被用於購買（合成類鴉片鎮痛藥物）吩坦尼和其他種類的毒品，也就是說，它已經成為罕見的、相當於可直接造成死亡的一種技術，」蓋茲在貼文中表示。「我認為，圍繞著首次代幣發行（ICO）和加密貨幣的投機風潮，對長期持有者來說，風險極高。」

新聞辭典

crypto：名詞，加密、加密貨幣。例句：Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten is launching its own crypto.（日本電子商務巨擘樂天推出自有加密貨幣。）

Initial Coin Offering（ICO）：名詞，首次代幣發行。例句：An Initial Coin Offering (ICO) is a way for start-ups to raise money without selling stock or going to venture capitalists － essentially a new form of crowdfunding.（「首次代幣發行」可讓新創企業在募資時無須出售股份或尋求創投業者—實質上就是一種新的群眾募資方式。）

speculative：形容詞，投機的。例句：Foreign exchange is not only a speculative tool.（外匯不只是一種投機工具。）