《中英對照讀新聞》English pub scraps snail race as cold makes competitors sluggish－天氣太冷動作更慢 英國酒吧蝸牛賽跑不辦了

2018-03-03

◎周虹汶

An English pub has canceled a charity snail race scheduled to take place on Saturday after unseasonably icy weather made potential competitors too slow to compete.

在反常的冰凍天氣讓可能的參賽者們慢到沒法子比賽以後，英國一家酒吧取消了一場原訂週六舉行的蝸牛慈善賽跑。

"The cold snap has led to a medical problem with our racing snails - it’s called hibernation," the Dartmoor Union Inn in southwest England said on its Facebook page.

英格蘭西南部「達特穆爾聯盟飯店」在它的臉書頁面上說，「這波寒流讓我們賽跑的蝸牛們生病了—這就叫冬眠。」

Temperatures across much of Europe are below normal for the time of year, and British weather forecasters have warned of bitterly cold winds and snow that could disrupt transport and cut off rural communities over the coming week.

歐洲許多地區今年氣溫低於每年這時節的正常溫度，而英國天氣預報員們警告，下一週刺骨寒風與大雪可能干擾交通及封鎖鄉村地區。

England’s public health authority said on Friday the prolonged cold weather posed a danger to elderly people and young children if they could not heat their homes.

英格蘭公共衛生當局週五說，延續的寒冷天氣對長者及年幼的孩童構成威脅，如果他們無法提高住家溫度。

The Dartmoor Union Inn said it planned to reschedule what it had billed as "The 1st International Snail Grand National", in aid of a local air ambulance service, once the weather warms up. （Reuters）

「達特穆爾聯盟飯店」說，一旦天氣變暖，為了幫助當地一項空中救護服務，它計畫把它排定的「第一屆國際蝸牛全國大賽」改期。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

scrap：名詞，指廢料、殘餘物、小片、吵架；動詞，指廢棄、報廢、打架；形容詞，指廢棄的、零星的、剩餘的。例句：Those who fall out of love often feel they are on the scrap-heap.（失戀的人常覺被遺棄。）

sluggish：形容詞，指行動遲緩的、反應慢的、懶散的、無精打采的。例句：She got angry when seeing her husband being sluggish.（她看到先生一副要死不活的樣子就生氣了。）

snap：動詞，指猛然咬住、喝斥、折斷、快速傳棒球、拍快照、啪啪作響；名詞，指折斷、突然撕咬、天氣的驟變、輕鬆的工作；形容詞，指容易的、啪噠一聲扣下的、倉促的。例句：It’s a snap.（易如反掌。）