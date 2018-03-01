《中英對照讀新聞》Peruvian man wakes up in the middle of his funeral frightening mourning family－秘魯男子在自己的喪禮中醒來，嚇壞悼念的家人

2018-03-01

◎孫宇青

Watson Franklin Mandujano Doroteo, a young man of the Peruvian city of Tingo María, had earlier underwent a root canal operation and had been announced dead by doctors after experiencing fever and chills.

秘魯廷戈瑪麗亞市一名年輕男子華森．富蘭克林．曼杜哈諾．多羅提奧，早前因接受根管手術，引起發熱和發冷症狀，被醫生們宣告死亡。

However, when Doroteo was inside his coffin at the funeral, some relatives were frightened to notice that his rib-cage rising and falling as he continued to breathe and called a doctor in straightaway.

然而，在喪禮上，當多羅提奧躺在棺材裡，某些親戚注意到他的肋骨上下起伏，如同持續在呼吸，驚魂未定中趕緊召喚醫生。

According to Argentine newspaper Los Andes, the doctor arrived and confirmed Doroteo showed vital signs of life. Doroteo was then removed from the coffin and immediately transferred to hospital.

據阿根廷報紙「洛斯安地斯」報導，醫生到達後證實，多羅提奧展現重要生命跡象。多羅提奧隨後被從棺材中移出，立即轉送醫院。

Doroteo’s relatives claim he may have been alive all along and sedated as a result of the drugs he had been given for the dental operation. However, after he was transferred to hospital for further examination, the doctor confirmed his death again.

多羅提奧的親戚聲稱，他可能一直都活著，只是牙齒手術的藥物讓他進入麻醉安眠狀態。然而，在被送到醫院進一步檢查後，醫師再次宣告多羅提奧已經死亡。

《新聞辭典》

chill：名詞，寒冷；寒顫。例句：The chill in the air made her shiver all over.（空氣中的寒意讓她全身發抖。）

straightaway：副詞，立刻。例句：When the door opened, she rushed in straightaway.（門一打開，她立刻就衝進去。）

all along：慣用片語，一直。例句：She had anticipated the annual sale all along.（她一直很期待這次的週年慶。）