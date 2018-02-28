《中英對照讀新聞》Cow Who Escaped Slaughter And Swam To Island Dies After Recapture－逃脫屠宰並游到荒島求生的母牛，在被捕回後死亡

2018-02-28

◎魏國金

A cow in Poland celebrated as an icon of freedom for her dramatic escape from slaughter has died from stress after being recaptured.

波蘭一頭因戲劇性逃過屠宰而被讚揚為自由偶像的母牛，在被捕回後因壓力而亡。

The red Limousin beef cow was caught Thursday near the village of Siestrzechowice and loaded onto a truck, but she died during transportation, The Associated Press reports.

這頭利木贊種紅牛週四在Siestrzechowice村附近被捕獲，並被裝上一輛卡車，但牠在運送過程中死亡，據美聯社報導。

Her escape, which happened on Jan. 23, garnered attention worldwide after being reported by Polish website Wiadomosci in February.

牠在1月23日的脫逃，2月間被波蘭網站Wiadomosci報導後獲得全球關注。

Workers were leading her towards a slaughterhouse-bound truck in southern Poland near Lake Nyskie. The cow fled, smashing through a metal fence and breaking the arm of a farm worker. She then dove into the water and swam out to an island in the middle of the lake. There, she managed to evade capture for weeks.

波蘭南部奈斯基湖附近的工作人員，引導牠走向一輛準備開往屠宰場的卡車。但這頭母牛試圖逃跑，衝破一道金屬圍籬，還弄斷一名農場工人的手臂。接著牠潛入湖中，游到湖中央的一座島。在那裡，牠成功逃避捕捉達數週之久。

Her fans included Polish politician Pawel Kukiz, who told Sky News, "If all citizens could show such determination as this cow then Poland would be a much more prosperous country."

牠的粉絲包括波蘭政治人物庫基茲，他對「天空新聞」說：「如果所有公民都能展現與這頭母牛一樣的決心，波蘭將會比現在更繁榮許多。」

In the end, it took a team of five people and three shots of sedatives to recapture her. According to the AP, had she lived, she would have been "kept" at "a local governor’s farm," though it’s not entirely clear what her fate would have been there.

最後，在出動一個5人團隊及3劑鎮定劑後，這頭母牛再次被捕獲。據美聯社報導，如果牠活著，將被「飼養」在「一個地方首長的農場」，但牠在那裡將有什麼樣的命運並不清楚。

《新聞辭典》

recapture：再捕獲、再現。例句：The film brilliantly recaptures the style of the 1950s Hollywood musical.（這部電影出色地重現1950年代好萊塢歌舞劇的風格。）

load：裝載。例句：The workmen have finished loading.（工人已裝貨完畢。）

garner：獲得。例句：The athlete garnered two gold medals.（這名運動員獲得2面金牌。）