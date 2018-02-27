中英對照讀新聞》US intelligence warns against use of Huawei, ZTE smartphones 美國情報機構對使用華為、中興智慧型手機提出警告

2018-02-27

◎陳正健

U.S. intelligence agencies have issued a stern warning to Americans：Do not buy smartphones made by Chinese tech companies Huawei or ZTE.

美國情報機構對美國人發出嚴厲警告：不要購買中國科技公司華為或中興通訊製造的智慧型手機。

Top officials from the CIA, NSA, FBI and the Defense Intelligence Agency testified in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday that the Chinese smartphone makers posed a security threat to American customers.

中央情報局、國家安全局、聯邦調查局及國防情報局高層官員，週二在參議院情報委員會作證，指出中國智慧型手機製造商對美國消費者構成安全威脅。

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas asked the group to raise their hands if they would recommend American citizens use products or services made by Apple competitor Huawei or smartphone maker ZTE. None of them did.

共和黨阿肯色州聯邦參議員柯頓要求上述機構代表舉起他們的手，詢問他們是否推薦美國公民使用蘋果競爭對手華為或手機製造商中興的產品或服務。結果無人舉手。

Chinese firms have come under greater scrutiny in the United States in recent years over fears they may be conduits for spying. In 2012, Congress released a report saying the two Chinese companies should be viewed "with suspicion." The companies both strongly disputed the reports’ findings at the time, with Huawei calling them "baseless."

近年來，中國企業在美國受到更嚴厲的審查，因為擔心它們可能成為間諜活動的管道。2012年，美國國會公布一份報告指出，前述兩家中國企業應以「疑慮態度」加以檢視。這兩家公司當時都強烈質疑該報告的發現，華為甚至稱其為「無中生有」。

新聞辭典

stern：形容詞，嚴肅的，嚴厲的，苛刻的。例句：He gave me a stern look.（他以嚴厲的目光注視我。）

conduit：名詞，管道，導管。例句：The computers were connected through a system of conduits.（這些電腦透過一套管道系統連結。）

baseless：形容詞，毫無根據，無基礎的。例句：It’s a baseless rumor that the baseball player used steroids.（該名棒球員使用類固醇是毫無根據的謠言。）