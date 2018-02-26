中英對照讀新聞》5G: The Coming Key to Technology’s Future 未來科技的關鍵：5G

2018-02-26

◎劉宜庭

Lightning-fast processing speeds once considered pipe dreams are now on the horizon.

如閃電般快速的處理速度曾被視為癡人說夢，但如今即將實現。

"This technology is going to offer new types of services that were not possible before, but also reduces the cost," Matt Grob, executive vice president of technology for Qualcomm Technologies, said during a 5G-focused panel discussion at CES. "The demand is really clear."

「這項技術將提供過去不可能實現的新型服務，同時降低成本，」高通科技公司技術部執行副總馬特．格羅布，在消費性電子展（CES）一場聚焦於5G的小組討論會上如是說。「需求很清楚。」

5G － the fifth generation of wireless connectivity － will, at a basic level, allow consumers to download things significantly faster on compatible devices.

5G（第五代行動通訊）將從基礎層面上，讓消費者超級快速地透過相容裝置下載資訊。

When 4G rolled out in 2009, it allowed consumers to download at a speed of about 100 megabits per second. In other words, a person would be able to download the two-hour-long movie "Guardians of the Galaxy" in about six minutes, according to the Consumer Technology Association.

2009年第四代行動通訊（4G）技術推出時，消費者能以約每秒100MB（MB：百萬位元）的速度下載。根據美國「消費科技協會」（CTA），這相當於約6分鐘即可下載一部2小時長的《星際異攻隊》電影。

"This kind of ’fiber experience in your pocket’ is not a bad way to describe it. But it’s also so much more," said Erik Ekudden, head of technology and architecture at Ericsson. "Any system that we’ll be talking about here (CES), any industrial system, could really benefit from this."

「用『口袋裡的光纖體驗』這類敘述形容5G技術很不賴。但它遠不只如此，」愛立信科技與自動化技術長埃里克．艾庫丹表示。「我們在這裡（消費性電子展）談論的任何系統、任何工業系統，都能真正地從這種技術中獲益。」

新聞辭典

5G：專有名詞縮寫，第五代行動通訊系統。例句：5G will bring speeds of up to 20 Gigabits per second which is at least 10 times faster than LTE and even lower latency of sub 1ms values.〔第五代行動通訊的速度高達每秒20GB（GB：10億位元），比長期演進技術（LTE）快至少10倍，延遲時間則可降低至1毫秒。〕

device：名詞，裝置、設備。例句：In 2003, 3G enabled devices started rolling out which could clock speeds of up to 7.5Megabits per second.（適用第三代行動通訊的裝置2003年問世，其時脈高達每秒7.5MB（MB：百萬位元）。

wireless：形容詞，無線的。例句：The "G" simply identifies the generation of the wireless network.（「G」用於區別無線網路的世代。）