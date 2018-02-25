《中英對照讀新聞》South Korean Army says it will create ’dronbot unit’－南韓陸軍將創建「無人機機器人部隊」

2018-02-25

◎茅毅

During a meeting with lawmakers Tuesday, the Army said it will create "dronbot" battle units for surveillance and combat mission at Ground Operations Command scheduled to be established this year.

週二與南韓國會議員開會時，南韓陸軍表示，將創建「無人機機器人」戰鬥部隊，為預定今年成立的「地面作戰司令部」執行監視和戰鬥任務。

Assigned to division-level units and above, the dronbot units would help the military to detect and destroy North Korea’s missile site and long-range artilleries, the Army added. In a report submitted to the lawmakers, the Army said the surveillance drone units can detect precision targets on the battlefield and relay images in realtime.

陸軍還提到，這些被分派至師級（含）以上單位的無人機機器人部隊，將有助軍方偵察與摧毀北韓飛彈陣地及長程火砲。在提交國會議員的報告中，陸軍指稱，無人機監視部隊能偵察戰場上的精準目標，並傳送即時影像。

Through such capabilities, the drones can support the efforts to gather intelligence on the North’s key targets － such as missile launch sites and long range artilleries positioned along the border, the Army added. Combined with the drone units, the battle robots can help human troops engage in dangerous missions such as removal of landmines and detection of chemical weapons.

陸軍補充說，藉由此等能力，這些無人機可支援情蒐飛彈發射場以及沿兩韓邊界部署的長程火砲等北韓重要目標的任務。與無人機部隊搭配時，戰鬥機器人則能協助官兵從事移除地雷和偵察化學武器這類危險任務。

《新聞辭典》

schedule：動詞，預定、安排。The meeting has been scheduled for tomorrow morning.（會議已安排於明日上午。）

relay：動詞，傳（轉）達、轉播、給……換班。I was told the news first and then I relayed it to the others.（我先被告知這項消息，接著再轉達給其他人。）

position：動詞，部署、擺放。The army has been positioned to the south and west of the town.（軍隊已部署在本鎮南邊與西邊。）