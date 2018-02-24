《中英對照讀新聞》How do you like your eggs, Norway? －挪威，覺得你們的蛋如何呀？

2018-02-24

◎周虹汶

Egg sandwiches. Bacon and eggs. Egg salad. Eggs on toast. Scrambled eggs. After taking receipt of 15,000 eggs instead of the 1,500 they wanted, Norway’s team at this month’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics may have a pretty limited menu.

雞蛋三明治、培根蛋、雞蛋沙拉、吐司蛋、炒蛋。在收到1.5萬顆蛋，而非他們想要的1500顆以後，挪威隊在本月的平昌冬季奧運會的菜單可能相當有限。

Norwegian chef de mission Tore Øvrebø struggled to suggest what they will do with the delivery, but did not rule out consuming them. Their registered 121-strong delegation of athletes and officials would get plenty of protein, eating 124 eggs each.

挪威代表團團長托雷．奧夫雷博奮力地提出他們將用這批貨做什麼，但未排除吃掉它們。代表團登記的運動員及官員多達121人，將攝取豐富蛋白質，每人吃124顆蛋。

"The eggs was more like a misunderstanding than something that we needed, so it was an extra zero on the order, so 1,500 to 15,000," he said with a rueful laugh.

他苦笑說道，「這些蛋比較像是一場誤會，而非我們所需，所以它是在訂單上多個零，以致1500顆變成1.5萬顆。」

"They will probably use them I guess and I don’t know, maybe the people that supplied us with them will take them back I don’t know. It’s not a big issue."

「我猜他們會吃了這些蛋，我不知道，或許把它們供應給我們的人會回收它們，我不知道。這不是什麼大不了的事。」

Øvrebø said it was important to enjoy the Games as well as scramble for medals.

奧夫雷博說，盡情享受比賽及爭取獎牌才重要。

"The aim is to have fun, and be as good friends when we go back as when we came here. In the meantime we are hoping for 30 medals."

「目的是開心，還有回國後如同我們來這裡的時候一樣當好朋友。同時，我們希望拿30面獎牌。」

《新聞辭典》

receipt：名詞，指收到、收據、食譜、處方。

rueful：形容詞，指悲傷的、悔恨的、可憐的。例句：Reckless youth make rueful age.（少壯不努力，老大徒傷悲。）

scramble：動詞，指搶奪、攪亂、炒蛋、攀登、植物蔓延、緊急起飛；名詞，指攀登、搶奪、混亂、緊急起飛。例句：He was pushed aside in the scramble for places.（他在這場求職競爭中被刷掉了。）