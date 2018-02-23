《中英對照讀新聞》Rainbow crosswalks claimed as hazard will remain for now－被稱危險的彩虹行人穿越道暫不撤除

2018-02-23

◎張沛元

A Kentucky city will keep its rainbow-colored crosswalks while it investigates why federal government officials say the gesture honoring the LGBTQ community is a safety hazard.

（美國）肯塔基州一座城市會在調查聯邦政府官員為何認為該市的彩虹色行人穿越道有安全疑慮時，保留這些向男女同性戀者、雙性戀者、跨性別者與對性別有疑慮者致敬的行人穿越道。

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Dowell Hoskins-Squier told the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Tuesday that the crosswalks at a prominent downtown intersection will remain as the city conducts more research, as other cities with similar crosswalks have not received such requests for removal.

萊辛頓前鋒領導者報報導，（萊辛頓的）環境品質與公共工程專員道威爾．哈斯金─史奎爾週二告訴萊辛頓─費耶特都市郡議會，這些位於著名的市中心十字路口的行人穿越道，在該市進行更多研究、其他也有類似行人穿越道的城市並未被要求將之撤除期間，予以保留。

A Federal Highway Administration official sent a Nov. 13 letter to Mayor Jim Gray asking the city to remove the crosswalks, calling them distracting.

（美國）聯邦公路署一名官員在11月13日致函市長吉姆．葛瑞，要求該市撤除這些令人分心的行人穿越道。

Hoskins-Squier says she has yet to send an official response to the letter. She also said there hasn’t been an uptick in accidents since the crosswalks were installed in June. （AP）

哈斯金─史奎爾說，她尚未正式回覆這封要求撤除的信函。她也說，自彩虹行人穿越道於6月設置以來，意外事故並未增加。（美聯社）

《新聞辭典》

for now：慣用語，目前，暫時（直到情況有變）。例句：The restaurant has been ordered to close for now for not compliant with building codes.（該餐廳因未遵守建築法規而被要求暫時停業。）

LGBTQ：名詞，指女同性戀者（lesbian）、男同性戀者（gay）、雙性戀者（bisexual）、跨性別者（transgender），以及對性別有疑慮者（queer/questioning）。

distracting：形容詞，分散注意力的，分心的。例句：She kept on making distracting noises in the meeting. （她一直在會議中製造令人分心的噪音。）