中英對照讀新聞》 FinFET Technology Market Set to Surge by 2024 「鰭式場效電晶體」科技市場2024年料將風起雲湧

2018-02-19

◎劉宜庭

The Fin Field Effect Transistor (FinFET) is a 3D transistor that is integral to the design and development of processors. Advantages of chipsets equipped with FinFET technology such as ability to operate on lower voltages and faster operating speed than non-FinFET chipsets is truly responsible for the remarkable growth rate of the global market.

「鰭式場效電晶體（FinFET）」是一種三度空間（3D）電晶體，與處理器的設計和發展密不可分。配備「鰭式場效電晶體」技術的晶片組所擁有的優勢，諸如在更低的電壓下運作，以及相較於非鰭式場效電晶體晶片組更快的運作速度等，乃其在全球市場取得驚人成長率的主因。

The global FinFET technology market offers products such as Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), System on Chip (SoC), Central Processing Unit (CPU), network processors, Memory Controller Unit (MCU), and Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). The end users of these technologies and products are smartphones, computers and tablets, wearables, high-end networks, and automotive industries.

全球「鰭式場效電晶體」技術市場，提供圖像處理器（GPU）、系統單晶片（SoC）、中央處理器（CPU）、網路處理機、記憶體控制單元（MCU）、現場可程式閘陣列（FPGA）之類的產品。相關技術與產品的終端使用者，則為智慧型手機、電腦和平板電腦、穿戴式裝置、高階網路與汽車工業。

Some of the leading players operating in the global FinFET technology market are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC Ltd.), GlobalFoundries Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., United Microelectronics Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Arm Holdings PLC., Mediatek Inc., Xilinx Inc., and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation.

在全球「鰭式場效電晶體」技術市場占據領導地位的要角，包括台灣積體電路製造（TSMC）股份有限公司、格羅方德、三星電子股份有限公司、聯華電子股份有限公司、英特爾公司、高通公司、安謀控股、聯發科技股份有限公司、賽靈思公司、中芯國際公司等。

surge：動詞，激盪、湧動；名詞，波濤、巨浪。例句：Gulls hover over the surging waves.（海鷗盤旋於巨浪之上。）

technology：名詞，技術、工藝學。例句：Fin Field Effect Transistor Technology is segmented into 22nm, 20nm, 16nm, 14nm, 10nm & 7nm. （鰭式場效電晶體技術可分為22奈米、20奈米、16奈米、14奈米、10奈米和7奈米。）

equip：動詞，裝備、配備。例句：The soldiers were equipped with the latest weapons.（士兵們配備有最新武器。）