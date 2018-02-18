中英對照讀新聞》Political divide poses challenge for inter-Korean summit 南韓社會的政治分歧對兩韓峰會造成挑戰

2018-02-18

◎茅毅

As the South Korean government considers ways to create the "right conditions" for the inter-Korean summit proposed by the North, a sharp divide in South Korea remains a challenge for the government.

隨著南韓政府考慮為北韓提議的兩韓高峰會創造「適當條件」，南韓內部的明顯分歧對政府仍構成一大挑戰。

Liberals hailed the invitation as a diplomatic breakthrough while conservatives dismissed it as a charm offensive by Pyongyang aimed at undermining the Seoul-Washington alliance and international sanctions against it. Conservative parties opposed any inter-Korean summit that would not result in denuclearizing the North. The divide reflects hope, frustration and indifference in Korean society over what could be the third inter-Korean summit.

自由派人士頌讚北韓領袖金正恩邀請南韓總統文在寅訪問平壤為外交一大突破，保守派人士則斥其為平壤旨在削弱美國與南韓同盟和國際間對北韓制裁的魅力攻勢。保守派政黨反對任何不會導致北韓非核化的兩韓峰會。這類分歧反映出南韓社會對可能成為史上第三次兩韓峰會的期許、失望與冷漠。

"The issues surrounding North Korea have been used for political purposes by politicians due to the long division between two Koreas," said Koh Yu-hwan, professor at Dongguk University. "The June 13 local elections will be the most important factor in shaping inter-Korean relations," said Lee Woo-young, professor at the University of North Korean Studies.

南韓東國大學教授高有煥說，「由於兩韓長期分裂，圍繞北韓的議題向來被政治人物基於政治目的加以利用，」南韓北韓大學院大學教授李宇榮（譯音）說，「6月13日舉行的（南韓）地方選舉，將是形塑兩韓關係的最重要因素，」

新聞辭典

hail：動詞，為…歡呼（喝采）、招呼致意、吹捧、歌頌。There were few who didn’t hail him as a genius for his important discovery.（由於他的重要發現，幾乎沒有人不承認他是天才。）

dismiss：動詞，解（遣）散、消除、駁回。She tried hard to dismiss him from her mind.（她努力試著不再去想他。）

due to：片語，由於、因為。I lost a year due to my leg injury and the recovery process was slow and painstaking.（我因為腳傷而虛擲一年時間，復健過程漫長且艱辛。）