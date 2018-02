2018-02-17

◎周虹汶

The colorful beaded necklaces that are a signature of New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras celebration have left the city known as "The Big Easy" with a big mess.

五彩繽紛的串珠項鍊,做為紐奧良年度「懺悔節」慶典的重要標誌,留給這個號稱「輕鬆之都」的城市一片狼藉。

New Orleans city officials said on Thursday that more than 93,000 pounds of Carnival beads were among 7.2 million pounds of trash pulled from clogged catch basins along a five-block stretch of a downtown parade route, the Times-Picayune newspaper reported.

《皮卡尤恩時報》報導,紐奧良市官員週四說,沿著市中心遊行路線一處延伸長達5個街口的地帶,逾9.3萬磅的狂歡節串珠混在從堵塞集水坑拖出的720萬磅垃圾裡頭。

"Once you hear a number like that, there’s no going back," Dani Galloway, interim director of the city’s Department of Public Works, said during a news conference on Thursday. "So we’ve got to do better."

該市公共工程部臨時主任戴尼‧加洛威週四在記者會上說,「一旦你聽到像這樣的一個數字,就覆水難收了。」「所以,我們得做得更好。」

The removal was part of a four-month project in response to heavy flooding in the city in August, the newspaper reported. The effectiveness of the city’s drainage systems came under fire after an Aug. 5 storm dumped up to 15 cm of rain, causing street flooding and underpasses to fill up.

該報報導,移除行動乃因應這城市8月一場大水災的4個月期計畫一部分。在8月5日一場暴風雨傾瀉高達15公分雨水,導致街道淹沒及地下道灌滿水後,該市排水系統的效能遭受批評。

The clean-up effort between late September and late January cleared about 15,000 of the city’s estimated 68,000 storm drains, the newspaper reported. The Mardi Gras beads were found along the St. Charles Avenue parade route.

該報報導,該市估有6.8萬處排水道,9月底至1月底的淨化成果清了當中約1.5萬處。沿聖查爾斯大道遊行路線找到「懺悔節」串珠。

At the news conference, Galloway asked residents to help clear catch basins and said the department was considering preventative methods to keep the carnival beads from rolling down the drain. (Reuters)

在記者會上,加洛威要求居民協助清理集水坑,並說該部正考慮預防性措施,以避免狂歡節串珠滾進排水設施。(路透)

新聞辭典

drain:動詞,指排水、流乾、喝光、使精力或金錢等耗盡;名詞,指排水、下水道、排水系統、醫學上引流。例句:The civil war drained Syria of its manpower and wealth.(這場內戰讓敘利亞勞民傷財殆盡。)

mess:名詞,指混亂、食堂、骯髒、困境;動詞,指弄髒、搞砸、供膳。例句:He’d got himself into a mess.(他讓自己陷入困境。)

there’s no going back:片語,指已成定案、心意已決。例句:We’ve already signed the contract, so there’s no going back now.(我們已簽訂契約,整件事已拍板定案。)

