《中英對照讀新聞》California passes law requiring pet stores to sell rescue animals only 加州立法要求寵物店只能賣獲救動物

2018-02-15

◎ 孫宇青

In a blow to commercial animal breeders and brokers, California pet stores will have to get their puppies, kittens and rabbits from shelters and rescue centers only. Violators will face a fine of $500, beginning in January 2019.

為了打擊商業性寵物繁殖業者和代理商，美國加州的寵物店未來僅能從收容和救援中心取得幼犬、幼貓和兔子。自2019年1月開始，違規的店家將被罰款500美元。

The bill, A.B. 485 had strong support from several animal welfare organizations, which cheered it as a blow to "puppy mills" and "kitten factories" that mass produce animals for sale, often in inhumane conditions.

第A.B. 485號法案獲得眾多動物福利機構力挺，他們稱讚這是對「狗狗繁殖場」和「貓咪工廠」的重擊，因為這些場所經常以殘忍的方式大量養殖寵物，再進行販售。

"Pet store owners rarely know the breeding conditions of their animals," a fact sheet for the legislation said. "In many cases, puppy mills house animals in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions without adequate food, water or veterinary care."

該法案的一項實情簡報指出：「寵物店主幾乎不清楚動物的飼養情形。許多案例顯示，寵物繁殖場的環境擁擠又不衛生，還缺乏足夠的食物、飲水或動物醫療。」

However, Mike Bober, the president of the Pet Industry Joint Advisory Council, a national advocacy group, called it "well-intentioned but misguided," adding that it would jeopardize hundreds of jobs.

然而，美國遊說團體「寵物產業聯合諮詢委員會」總裁麥克．包柏聲稱，該法案「立意良好、方向有誤」，還說可能危及數以百計的工作機會。

新聞辭典

broker：名詞，仲介；代理人。例句：We asked the advertising broker to propose a never-heard-of marketing plan.（我們要求廣告代理商提出前所未聞的行銷計畫。）

inhumane：形容詞，不人道的。例句：Any inhumane treatment against children is severely condemned.（以任何不人道方式對待孩童必受強烈譴責。）

unsanitary：形容詞，不衛生的。例句：This food factory is accused of unsanitary production conditions.（這間食品工廠被控生產環境不衛生。）