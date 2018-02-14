中英對照讀新聞》Iran bans English in primary schools after leaders’ warning 在領導人提出警告後，伊朗小學禁教英語

2018-02-14

◎魏國金

Iran has banned the teaching of English in primary schools, a senior education official said, after Islamic leaders warned that early learning of the language opened the way to a Western "cultural invasion".

在伊斯蘭領袖警告，提早學習英文開啟西方「文化侵略」之路後，伊朗已禁止小學教授英文，一名高級教育官員說。

"Teaching English in government and non-government primary schools in the official curriculum is against laws and regulations," Mehdi Navid-Adham, head of the state-run High Education Council, told state television. "This is because the assumption is that, in primary education, the groundwork for the Iranian culture of the students is laid," he said, adding that non-curriculum English classes may also be blocked.

「在公立與非公立小學的正式課程中教英文是違法違規的，」國立高等教育委員會主席納維德．艾德翰對國營電視台表示。「因為此舉的認定是：小學教育是為學生奠定伊朗文化的基礎，」他說，並補充道，非課程上的英文課也可能被禁止。

The teaching of English usually starts in middle school in Iran, around the ages of 12 to 14, but some primary schools, below that age, also have English classes. Some children also attend private language institutes after their school day.

伊朗通常在初中開始教英文，學生年紀約12到14歲，但一些小學，學生低於該年紀，也有英文課。一些孩童下課後也參加私立語言機構的課程。

Iran’s Islamic leaders have often warned about the dangers of a "cultural invasion", and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all state matters, voiced outrage in 2016 over the "teaching of the English language spreading to nursery schools".

伊朗的伊斯蘭領袖經常警告「文化侵略」的危險，而對所有國事擁有最終決定權的最高領袖哈米尼，2016年曾對「英文教學蔓延到幼兒園」表達憤怒。

新聞辭典

invasion：侵略、侵犯。例如：an invasion of privacy（侵犯隱私）。

groundwork：基礎：例句：Nelson Mandela helped lay the groundworks for the transitional justice in South Africa.（曼德拉協助奠定南非轉型正義的基礎。）

the final say：最終決定權。例句：Who has the final say?（最後是誰說了算？）