《中英對照讀新聞》Chinese police spot suspects with surveillance sunglasses 中國警方以監控太陽眼鏡辨認嫌犯

2018-02-13

◎陳正健

Police in China have begun using sunglasses equipped with facial recognition technology to identify suspected criminals. The glasses are connected to an internal database of suspects, meaning officers can quickly scan crowds while looking for fugitives.

中國警方已開始使用配備有臉部辨識科技的太陽眼鏡，以識別犯罪嫌疑人。這些眼鏡連結內部嫌犯資料庫，意味著警方在尋找逃犯時可快速掃描人群。

The sunglasses have already helped police capture seven suspects, according to Chinese state media. Police used the new equipment at a busy train station in Zhengzhou to identify the suspects. The seven people who were apprehended are accused of crimes ranging from hit-and-runs to human trafficking.

中國國營媒體報導，這些太陽眼鏡已協助警方逮捕7名嫌犯。警方使用這種新裝備，在繁忙的鄭州市火車站識別這些嫌犯。被捕的7人遭到起訴，罪名從駕車肇事逃逸至人口販運不等。

Police also identified 26 people who were using fake IDs, People’s Daily newspaper reported. But critics fear the technology will give even more power to the government. China’s authoritarian leaders will use the sunglasses to track political dissidents.

「人民日報」報導，警方也辨識出26名使用假身分的人士。但批評者擔心，這項科技將賦予政府更多權力。中國威權領袖將利用這些太陽眼鏡追蹤政治異議人士。

China has been building what it calls "the world’s biggest camera surveillance network". An estimated 170 million CCTV cameras are already in place and some 400 million new ones are expected be installed in the next three years. Many of the cameras use artificial intelligence, including facial recognition technology.

中國正持續建設其所謂的「全球最大攝影機監控網絡」。估計已裝設1.7億台閉路電視，預計未來3年還會再裝設約4億台。其中有許多攝影機使用人工智能，包括臉部辨識技術。

新聞辭典

apprehend：動詞，逮捕，拘押。例句：The police have finally apprehended the criminal.（警方最終逮捕該名罪犯。）

hit-and-run：名詞，駕車肇事逃逸。例句：The hit-and-run driver has been in custody.（該名肇事逃逸司機已被拘押。）

in place：副詞片語，到位，就緒。例句：The arrangements are all in place for the meeting next Wednesday.（下週三會議的全部籌備工作已經就緒。）