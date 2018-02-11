《中英對照讀新聞》Those in 20s, 30s are least happy among age groups in S. Korea： survey－調查顯示，20、30幾歲的南韓人最不開心

2018-02-11

◎茅毅

People in their 20s and 30s are the least happy and most anxious among all age groups in South Korea, a survey showed Sunday, reflecting their deepening apprehension in the face of high youth unemployment. The Center for Happiness Studies at Seoul National University and KakaoTalk, the country’s mobile messaging service provider, unveiled the result of their joint survey.

週日一項調查顯示，在南韓所有年齡組中，20和30幾歲者最不開心且最焦慮，反映出青年高失業率令這兩個年齡組深感擔憂。首爾大學「幸福研究中心」與南韓手機訊息服務業者「Kakao Talk」公布它們共同調查的結果。

In the combined Happiness Index, which gauges the level of satisfaction and apprehension, respondents in their 20s and 30s both recorded the lowest score of 52 on a scale of one to 100. Children under the age of 10 had the highest score of 70, followed by those aged 60 and older （61）, those in their 10s （59）, those in their 50s （58） and those in their 40s （54）.

在衡量愉快及憂慮程度的綜合「幸福指數」中，20和30幾歲的受訪者均在0到100分的量表上，寫下最低的52分。10歲以下兒童為最高的70分，60歲（含）以上者以61分居次；10幾歲者為59分，50幾歲者為58分，40幾歲者則為54分。

By sex, men had an average score of 57, compared with women’s 54. "Those polled in their 40s and 50s have usually recorded the lowest scores in the happiness surveys. But this time the outcome was different," said Choi In-cheol, an SNU psychology professor.

按性別，相較於女性的54分，男性的平均分數為57分。首爾大學心理學教授崔寅哲（譯音）說，「40與50幾歲的受訪者，在這項幸福調查裡通常是最低分，但這次的結果卻不同」。

《新聞辭典》

apprehension：名詞，憂懼、不安、掛念、理解（領悟）。It’s normal to feel a little apprehension before beginning a new job.（在開始新工作前，感到有點不安很正常。）

unveil：動詞，揭露、揭開、公布。The President unveiled the New Southbound Policy.（總統公布新南向政策。）

gauge：動詞，測量、估計、判斷。The thermometer gauged the temperature of the engine.（該溫度計測量引擎溫度。）