《中英對照讀新聞》 Baboons go on the run after jumping Paris zoo enclosure－狒狒們逃出巴黎動物園

2018-02-10

◎周虹汶

Several baboons escaped from their enclosure at a zoo in Paris on Friday, prompting evacuation of the premises while police hunted for the missing monkeys.

週五，巴黎一家動物園好幾隻狒狒，從牠們的圍欄逃脫，在警方追捕這些失蹤猴子的同時，引發場所疏散。

The alarm was raised when an employee bumped into one of the baboons in a corridor, the zoo said in a statement.

該園在一份聲明中說道，警報是在一名員工於一處走道撞見其中一隻狒狒時發出。

Zookeepers backed up by police went hunting for four baboons on the run in a zone near their enclosure but none of the monkeys had roamed into public areas, which were in any case evacuated, the statement said.

該聲明說，在警方支援下，保育員們於鄰近牠們圍欄的一處區域，尋找4隻在逃狒狒，雖然沒有任何一隻猴子闖入遊蕩，但公共區域仍進行疏散。

"A recapture procedure was immediately launched," it said.

它說，「抓回程序當時立即展開。」

Paris last experienced an animal-on-the-loose alert when a tiger briefly roamed the city after escaping from a circus cage last November. The animal was shot dead. （Reuters）

巴黎上次經歷動物在逃警報，是去年11月一隻老虎逃出一處馬戲團牢籠後於城市內短暫遊走的時候。這隻動物後來被射死。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

prompt：形容詞，敏捷的、迅速的、立刻的、準時的；動詞，指促使、導致、鼓勵、提示；名詞，指激勵、提示、提示符、提詞；副詞，指準時地。例句：Her blushes were saved by a prompt from the other host.（另一位主持人的即時提示，讓她免掉了臉紅尷尬。）

on the run：片語，指在逃、趕赴。例句：I ate breakfast on the run as I was late for work.（因上班晚了，我早餐就在路上吃了。）

bump into：片語動詞，指撞見、遇上。例句：He bumped into the table and cursed.（他撞到桌子然後咒罵了一下。）