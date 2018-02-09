《中英對照讀新聞》Fiona the hippo photobombs marriage proposal at zoo－河馬費奧娜在動物園求婚中亂入搶鏡

2018-02-09

◎張沛元

A hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo has been a viral sensation since birth.

（美國俄亥俄州）辛辛那提動物園的1隻河馬自出生起就是個能轟動網路的網紅。

But now, Fiona the Hippo is upping her game.

而今，河馬費奧娜的表現更上一層樓。

CBS Philadelphia reports Fiona pulled off a feel-good photobomb during a marriage proposal at the zoo.

美國哥倫比亞廣播公司費城報導，費奧娜在一場於該動物園上演的求婚中，自我感覺良好地成功亂入搶鏡。

Nick Kelbe popped the question to his girlfriend, Hayley Roll, in front of the hippo exhibit. Fiona presided over the proposal.

尼克．凱爾布在（動物園的）河馬展示區前向他的女友海莉．羅爾求婚。費奧娜在一旁主持見證此一過程。

The couple, who are huge fans of Fiona, posted the pictures online.

身為費奧娜的鐵粉，這對情侶把求婚照片貼上網。

The pair said they were happy she could be a part of their special day.

他們說，很高興費奧娜能參與這個對他們倆而言很特別的日子。

《新聞辭典》

photobomb：動詞，在人家拍照時突然入鏡。

up your game：慣用語，努力改善表現。例句：You need to up your game if you want to stay on the team.（你若想待在隊上，就得努力改善表現。）

pop the question：慣用語，求婚。

preside over something：慣用語，掌管（國家，組織），主持（會議）。例句：She has presided over the company for 30 years.（她已帶領該公司30年。）