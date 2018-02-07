《中英對照讀新聞》First Woman To Accuse Nassar Says Church Can Be One Of ’Worst Places’ To Go For Help 第一位控訴納薩的女性說，教會可能是尋求協助「最糟的地方」之一

2018-02-07

◎魏國金

Rachael Denhollander was the first woman to publicly accuse former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse. As she worked to find justice for herself and the doctor’s other victims, Denhollander began to turn a critical eye on a community that she depended on dearly for support － her church.

瑞秋．丹賀蘭德是第一位公開指控前美國體操隊隊醫納薩性侵的女性，當她努力為自己及其他受害者尋求正義時，丹賀蘭德開始對她極為仰賴的支援團體─她的教會，抱持批判眼光。

Denhollander, an evangelical Christian, saw that Biblical teachings about grace and repentance were being weaponized against victims, pressuring them into offering an easy forgiveness to their abusers.

身為福音派基督徒的丹賀蘭德，目睹聖經對於恩典與悔改的教導成為傷害受害者的武器，施壓她們對其施虐者提供容易的原諒。

"Church is one of the least safe places to acknowledge abuse because the way it is counseled is, more often than not, damaging to the victim," said Denhollander, who now works as a lawyer in Kentucky. "There is a lack of knowledge for the damage and devastation that sexual assault brings. It is with deep regret that I say the church is one of the worst places to go for help."

「教會是承認受虐最不安全的地方，因為它輔導的方式多半傷害受害者，」目前在肯塔基州從事律師工作的丹賀蘭德說。「教會對性侵犯帶來的傷害與毀滅缺乏認知。我很遺憾地說，教會是尋求協助最糟的地方之一。」

Denhollander was one of more than 150 survivors who shared statements in court during Nassar’s sentencing hearing. In her statement, Denhollander spoke about how her advocacy for sexual assault victims "cost me my church and our closest friends." Nassar was sentenced last week to up to 175 years in jail.

丹賀蘭德是150多名在納薩判決聽審期間共同提出證詞的倖存者之一。在她的證詞中，丹賀蘭德說到她擁護性侵受害者「讓我付出我的教會以及我們最親密友人的情誼的代價」。納薩上週被判處最高175年徒刑。

新聞辭典

evangelical：福音的、狂熱的。例如：evangelical patriotism（狂熱的愛國主義）。

more often than not：往往、多半。例句：More often than not the patient recovers.（病人多半能恢復健康。）

advocacy：擁護、提倡。例句：She is known for her advocacy of marriage equality.（她以提倡婚姻平權而馳名。）