《中英對照讀新聞》"Tabikaeru" － a mobile game about a traveling frog － is a big hit in China－「旅行青蛙」—一款關於青蛙旅行的手機遊戲，在中國蔚為風潮

2018-02-06

◎陳正健

Over the past few weeks, gamers in China have become obsessed with a free-roaming Japanese frog. Travel Frog has topped the charts in the free game category in Apple’s App Store in China for more than a fortnight.

過去幾週以來，中國遊戲玩家沉迷於一隻隨意漫遊的日本青蛙。手遊「旅行青蛙」在中國的蘋果App Store免費遊戲類排行榜居冠已逾兩週。

The main protagonist of the game is a frog that goes on adventures around Japan. Players collect clovers that grow in the frog’s garden so they can buy supplies for the frog’s journeys. In turn, the frog sends players souvenirs and snapshots from its travels.

這款遊戲的主角是一隻在日本四處冒險的青娃。玩家收集生長在青蛙花園裡的三葉草，讓他們得以購買青蛙的旅行用品。青蛙則送玩家紀念品及旅途中的快照作為回報。

The game has become popular among China’s post-1990s generation, "Zen-generation." It refers to the Buddha-like attitude （having no desires and indifferent to everything, apathetic） of Chinese youth. "It really suits the post-90s generation, because we are overwhelmed with work," 27-year-old Shen told the BBC.

這款遊戲在中國90後世代「佛系世代」廣受歡迎。這意指中國青年的佛家態度（沒有欲望、處世淡然、無動於衷）。27歲青年「申」告訴英國廣播公司：「它很適合90後世代，因為我們被工作壓得喘不過氣」。

But not everyone is thrilled about Travel Frog. In a post on social media platform Weibo last week, the state-run People’s Daily opined that people should aim to enrich themselves and "avoid being a lonely frog-raising youth."

然而，並非人人都對旅行青蛙有感。國營「人民日報」上週在社群媒體平台「微博」評論，人們應將目標放在充實自我，且應「避免當個寂寞的養蛙青年」。

《新聞辭典》

hit：名詞，紅極一時、蔚為風潮的事物。例句：The movie was a hit in theaters.（這部電影曾在戲院大為轟動。）

fortnight：名詞，兩週。例句：We spent a fortnight in Rome looking at all the sights.（我們花了兩週時間在羅馬觀賞所有景點。）

snapshot：名詞，快照。例句：He had a snapshot of his girlfriend.（他有一張女友的快照。）