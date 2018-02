《中英對照讀新聞》JPSS-1 Has a New Name: NOAA-20 JPSS-1衛星有個新名字：NOAA-20

2018-02-05

◎劉宜庭

JPSS-1 officially became known as NOAA-20. However, the entire series of satellites, of which JPSS-1 is the first, is still referred to as the JPSS series.

JPSS-1正式以NOAA-20的身分與大家見面。不過,以JPSS-1為首的一系列衛星仍然稱為JPSS系列。

Traditionally, when NOAA’s polar-orbiting satellites were planned, designed and built, NOAA assigned each one with a letter (-A, -B, -C …). Then, when the satellite reached orbit after launch, it was given a number.

依循往例,美國國家海洋暨大氣總署(NOAA)在策劃、設計與建造繞極衛星時,會分派字母(A、B、C…)區別每顆衛星。而當衛星發射升空抵達運行軌道時,會再分派數字編號。

The polar-orbiting satellites of the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS-1, -2, -3, and -4) are a bit different. Instead of letters, they are designated by numbers during their construction, testing, and launch phases. However, they still become NOAA-20, -21, -22, and -23 when they attain orbit.

「聯合極軌衛星系統」的繞極衛星(JPSS-1、JPSS-2、JPSS-3、JPSS-4)有些許不同。它們在建造、測試與發射階段就被分派數字,而未使用字母。儘管如此,它們抵達運行軌道時,還是會成為NOAA-20、NOAA-21、NOAA-22、NOAA-23。

Why will their names change from "JPSS" to "NOAA"? According to NOAA documentation, the change is to maintain consistency in naming conventions that NOAA has followed since 1978 for polar-orbiting satellites, except for the NOAA-NASA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite (Suomi NPP).

為什麼要從「JPSS」改名為「NOAA」?根據NOAA文獻,改名可延續命名規則的一致性;除NOAA與美國國家航太總署(NASA)的「索米國家極軌夥伴關係」(Suomi NPP)衛星外,該機構自1978年以來,便遵循這項繞極衛星的命名規則。

新聞辭典

construction:名詞,建造、結構。例句:The house was a simple wooden construction.(這是一棟簡單的木造房。)

convention:名詞,公約、慣例。例句:Betty is a person not hampered by convention.(貝蒂是無拘無束的人。)

consistency:名詞,一致性、連貫。例句:Rita has played with great consistency all season.(芮塔整個賽季的表現都非常出色。)