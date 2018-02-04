《中英對照讀新聞》Central Seoul to ban old diesel vehicles from 2019－首爾市中心將自2019年起禁駛老舊柴油車

2018-02-04

◎茅毅

The Seoul Metropolitan Government will ban old diesel-run vehicles within the city’s four remaining ancient gates _ Namdaemun in the south, Doneuimun in the west, Heunginjimun in the east and Sukjeongmun in the north _ sometime next year, a bold move to tackle fine dust in the city.

首爾市政府將於明年某時禁止老舊柴油車輛，在該市保留下來的4座古城門—南邊的南大門（崇禮門）、西邊的敦義門、東邊的興仁之門和北邊的肅靖門範圍內行駛，此乃因應該市粉塵的一項大膽舉措。

"We’re just waiting for the Ministry of Environment to complete drafting the vehicle grade system. We’re projecting the ban to enter into force sometime next year," an anonymous city official said.

一位匿名官員說，「我們正等環境部完成車輛分級制度的草擬，預計該禁令將於明年某時生效」。

The vehicle grade system is a work in progress, through which all vehicles registered in the country will be classified into seven categories _ from cleanest at zero to dirtiest at six. Vehicles in category six _ diesel vehicles manufactured in 2005 or before _ will be banned from entering the city center.

正在草擬的車輛分級制度中，南韓所有登記在案的車輛將被分成7級，從最潔淨的0級到最髒的6級。6級的車輛、即2005年或更早出廠的柴油車，將被禁止駛入首爾市中心。

《新聞辭典》

draft：動詞，起草、設計、徵兵。Please draft a proposal for the project and we can discuss it at the meeting.（請為該計畫草擬一份提案，我們可在開會時討論。）

enter into force：動詞片語，生效、開始執行。New driving regulations are going to enter into force this year.（新的駕駛規則即將於今年生效。）

register：動詞，註冊、登記、顯示、表達、寄掛號。Students must register for the new course by the end of February.（學生必須在2月底前註冊該新課程。）