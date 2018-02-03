《中英對照讀新聞》The pain of chocolate as French shoppers brawl over Nutella－巧克力之痛 當法國消費者為能多益大打出手

2018-02-03

◎周虹汶

Brawls broke out in a chain of French supermarkets as shoppers fought over cut-price tubs of Nutella chocolate spread.

肢體衝突在法國一家連鎖超級市場爆發，當消費者為了一桶桶減價的能多益巧克力抹醬大打出手。

The Intermarché supermarket chain on Thursday cut the price of a 950g jar of Nutella － so popular in France that it is often served in bars and cafes - to 1.41 euros from the usual 4.7 euros.

「英特馬詩」超市連鎖店週四調降了950克罐裝能多益——在法國廣受歡迎，以致連酒吧和咖啡廳都提供——的售價，從一般的4.7歐元變成1.41歐元。

But shops were confronted with outbursts of violence between customers fighting to get their hands on the product.

但諸店面臨客戶為把該商品弄到手而打架的暴力突發事件。

"They are like animals. One woman had her hair pulled. An elderly lady took a box on her head. Another had a bloody hand," one customer told the newspaper Le Progrès.

一名顧客告訴《進步報》：「他們像動物一樣。一名女子的頭髮被拉扯。一位老嫗拿了一箱放頭上。另一個人手流血。」

The Ferrero company, Nutella’s producer, distanced itself from the sticky situation. The decision was entirely made by Intermarché and Ferrero regretted it, a company statement said. （Reuters）

能多益製造商「費列羅」公司，和這個棘手局面保持距離。公司聲明說，降價完全由英特馬詩決定，費列羅對此表示遺憾。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

break out：片語動詞，指激烈事件突然發生。例句：He broke out in a rash after eating some nuts.（他吃了些堅果後就發疹子。）

brawl：名詞，指吵架、打架、喧鬧的舞會、亂哄哄的拳賽；動詞，指爭吵、互毆、流水嘩啦響。例句：He got messed up in the brawl.（他在吵架中被打了。）

outburst：名詞，指（蒸氣、怒氣等）爆發、破裂。例句：She was prompted to a rare outburst of feeling.（她被惹到情緒罕見激動。）