《中英對照讀新聞》Rare ’marimo’ algae shown outside Japan for the 1st time－罕見的毬藻首度在日本以外地區展出

2018-02-02

◎張沛元

Rare ball-shaped "marimo" freshwater algae are on display here in Taipei, the first time such specimens from Japan have been shown overseas, as part of a commemorative exhibition.

罕見的球狀「まりも」淡水藻目前正在台北展出，為此來自日本的樣本首度在海外展出，這是一場紀念性展覽的一部分。

Marimo, which were discovered in Hokkaido’s Lake Akanko in 1897, are designated by the government as a special natural monument. They were flown to Taipei and went on display at the National Taiwan Museum here Dec. 2.

1897年在北海道阿寒湖發現的毬藻，已被（日本）政府指定為特殊天然紀念物。毬藻搭機送至台北，（2017年）12月2日起在國立台灣博物館展出。

It is the first time for marimo from Japan to be exhibited overseas, according to the Kushiro city government. The lake is located in Kushiro, eastern Hokkaido.

釧路市政府表示，這是來自日本的毬藻首度在海外展出。阿寒湖位於北海道東部的釧路。

The exhibition was organized to mark the 120th anniversary of the algae’s discovery by Takiya Kawakami （1871-1915）, who was studying at what is now Hokkaido University.

這場展覽是紀念川上瀧彌發現毬藻120週年，川上當時在現今的北海道大學就讀。（譯註：川上發現毬藻時，北海道大學名為「札幌農學校」。）

Kawakami later became a botanist and served as the first director of the museum after moving to Taiwan, which was then under Japanese colonial rule.

川上後來成為植物學家，並在前往當時被日本殖民統治的台灣後，出任台博館前身、台灣總督府民政部殖產局附屬博物館的首任館長。

《新聞辭典》

on display：慣用語，陳列，展示。例句：Some of his paintings are on display at the art museum.（他的部分畫作在這座美術館展出。）

commemorative：形容詞，紀念的。

designate：動詞，任命，指定，委任。例句：He has been designated to organize the annul party.（他被指派籌辦這場年度派對。）