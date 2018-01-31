《中英對照讀新聞》Pope says serpent temptation in Bible ’first fake news’－教宗說，聖經中蛇的誘惑是「第一件假新聞」

2018-01-31

◎魏國金

Pope Francis has denounced the "snake tactics" of those who spread fake news, saying the first case of misinformation is in the Bible when Eve is tempted by the serpent to eat the forbidden fruit.

天主教教宗方濟各譴責那些散播假新聞之人的「蛇伎倆」，表示首例誤傳信息就在聖經中，夏娃被蛇引誘吃禁果之時。

The episode showed the "dire consequences" that fake news can have, the Pope warned in a document. Francis also said it led only to the spread of arrogance and hatred. He urged social media users and journalists to unmask manipulative tactics that foment division.

該插曲顯示假新聞可能造成的「悲慘後果」，教宗在文告中警告。方濟各也說，它只會導致傲慢與仇恨的擴散。他敦促社群媒體用戶與記者揭露挑起分裂的操弄伎倆。

The document The Truth Will Set You Free - Fake News and Journalism for Peace was issued ahead of the Catholic Church’s World Communications Day on 13 May, and it was the first time the Pope has written on the topic.

「真理必叫你們得自由—假新聞與維護和平的新聞工作」文告，在5月13日天主教世界傳播日之前發佈，這也是教宗首度著墨該主題。

Comparing it to the serpent’s message of temptation in the Bible, he said： "We need to unmask what could be called the ’snake tactics’ used by those who disguise themselves in order to strike at any time and place." He called for "education for truth" that would teach people how to discern, evaluate and understand information.

他以聖經中蛇的誘惑信息做比照說：「我們必須揭露被那些掩飾自己以便在任何時地發動襲擊的人所利用的『蛇伎倆』。」他提倡教導人們如何察覺、評估並理解訊息的「真相教育」。

Additionally, he said the role of journalists was "not just a job, it is a mission". He said they should focus less on breaking news and more on "exploring the underlying causes of conflicts".

此外，他還說，記者的角色「不僅是一份工作，也是使命」。他表示，他們應較少聚焦於突發新聞，而是「探索衝突的根本原因」。

《新聞辭典》

unmask：揭露、暴露。例句：She was unmasked as a corporate spy.（她充當商業間諜的身分被揭穿。）

foment：挑起、煽動。例句：He was accused of fomenting political unrest.（他被控挑起政治紛亂。）

underlying：根本的、基本的。例如：She has tried hard to examine the underlying causes of the dispute.（她努力檢視這起糾紛的根本原因。）