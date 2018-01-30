《中英對照讀新聞》Doomsday Clock Now Just 2 Minutes To Midnight 末日時鐘現在離午夜僅剩2分鐘

2018-01-30

◎陳正健

Mounting concerns about the possibility of a nuclear war, along with US President Donald Trump’s "unpredictability," have pushed the symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to two minutes before midnight, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said Thursday.

「原子科學家公報」週四表示，由於對爆發核子大戰可能性的憂慮增長，加上美國總統川普的「難以預測」，已推進象徵性的「末日時鐘」距離午夜僅剩2分鐘。

The "Doomsday Clock" － which serves as a metaphor for how close humanity is to destroying the planet － was moved forward by 30 seconds. The last time the clock was at two minutes to midnight was in 1953 when the United States and Soviet Union were testing hydrogen bombs at the height of the cold war.

「末日時鐘」作為人類距離毀滅地球有多近的隱喻，已被往前移動30秒。上次這個時鐘距離午夜僅有2分鐘，是在1953年美國與蘇聯在冷戰高峰測試氫彈時。

"In 2017, world leaders failed to respond effectively to the looming threats of nuclear war and climate change, making the world security situation more dangerous than it was a year ago.… In this year’s discussions, nuclear issues took center stage once again," said the group.

該團體指出：「2017年，世界領袖未能有效回應核戰及氣候變遷的進逼威脅，使得全球安全情勢比1年前更加危險…。在今年的討論中，核武議題再度成為焦點。」

The "Doomsday Clock" was created in 1947. Its time has changed 20 times since then, ranging from two minutes to midnight in 1953 to 17 minutes before midnight in 1991. Last year it moved from three minutes before midnight to two-and-a-half minutes.

「末日時鐘」是在1947年成立。此後迄今已更動20次，範圍從1953年距離午夜僅2分鐘，到1991年距離午夜17分鐘不等。去年，它從距離午夜3分鐘提前至2分30秒。

新聞辭典

mount：動詞，增長，上升。例句：Prices are mounting.（物價正在上漲。）

looming：形容詞，迫近的，逼近的。例句：The politician is concerned about the possibility of a looming trade war.（該名政治人物關切貿易戰爭逼近的可能性。）

take center stage：動詞片語，成為焦點，受到矚目。例句：She always likes to take center stage in whatever she does.（她無論做什麼都樂於成為焦點。）