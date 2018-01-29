《中英對照讀新聞》NOAA-20 Sends Back First Science Data NOAA-20衛星傳回第一份科學數據

2018-01-29

◎劉宜庭

Eleven days after JPSS-1 launched into Earth orbit, the satellite, now known as NOAA-20, has sent back its first Advanced Technology Microwave Sounder （ATMS） science data as part of a series of instrument startups and checkouts that will take place before the satellite goes into full operational mode.

現被稱為NOAA-20的JPSS-1衛星，發射進入地球軌道11天後，傳回第一份「先進微波探測儀」（ATMS）的科學數據；此舉是該衛星全面運作之前，啟動與校正儀器的系列過程之一。

ATMS receives 22 channels of radio waves from 23 to 183 gigahertz. Five water vapor channels, combined with other temperature sounding channels are used to provide the critical global atmospheric temperature and water vapor needed to provide accurate weather forecasts out to seven days. ATMS also maps global precipitation, snow and ice cover.

先進微波探測儀有22個無線電頻道，可接收23吉赫至183吉赫的無線電波。5個水氣頻道結合其他溫度探測頻道，可用於提供全球大氣溫度和水氣的必需資訊，進行準確的7日天氣預報。先進微波探測儀也能測繪出全球降水和冰雪覆蓋的情況。

Twenty-five days after JPSS-1 （NOAA-20） was launched into Earth orbit, NOAA-20 sent back its first Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite （VIIRS） science data on December 13, 2017. VIIRS is one of the key five instruments onboard NOAA-20.

JPSS-1（NOAA-20）發射進入地球軌道25天後，NOAA-20在2017年12月13日傳回第一份「可見光紅外成像輻射儀」（VIIRS）的科學數據。可見光紅外成像輻射儀是NOAA-20衛星裝設的5種主要儀器之一。

新聞辭典

satellite：名詞，衛星。例句：The NOAA-20 satellite will increase our ability to observe and predict weather all over the globe.（NOAA-20衛星將提升我們觀測與預報全球天氣的能力。）

gigahertz：名詞，吉赫。例句：The gigahertz（GHz）is a unit of alternating current （AC） or electromagnetic wave frequency equal to one thousand million hertz.（吉赫（GHz）是交流電（AC）或電磁波頻率單位，相當於10億赫茲。）

vapor：名詞，水氣。例句：Most of atmosphere’s water vapor comes from evaporation of sea water.（大氣中的水氣多半來自海水的蒸發。）