《中英對照讀新聞》Drunken driving rules to get tough－南韓酒駕規定將趨嚴

2018-01-28

◎茅毅

The government will take tougher action against drunken driving by lowering the blood alcohol limit for suspending a person’s license to 0.03 percent from the current 0.05 percent to reduce the number of traffic accidents caused by drunken drivers.

南韓政府將採取更嚴厲的對抗酒駕行動，藉由把吊扣駕照的血液酒精濃度上限降低，從現行的0.05%下修至0.03%，以減少酒醉駕駛人釀成的交通事故。

An average adult could be charged with drunken driving if they consume only a shot of soju, according to the officials. The government also plans to lower the inner city speed limit to 50 kilometers per hour from the current 60.

官員指出，一般成人若僅喝一小杯燒酒，可能就會被控酒駕。政府也計畫把市中心區的速限，從現行的時速60公里降至50公里。

With the new measures, the government is aiming to lower the number of accidents to below 2,000 per year. Under the new measures, the speed limit on small roads in an apartment complex or in a small village where there are more pedestrians than cars will be lowered to 30 kilometers per hour. Also, drivers will have to stop at crosswalks even when there’s no light. For taxi drivers, one drunken driving incident will be enough for them to lose their business license.

藉由這些新措施，政府正致力將每年的交通事故次數降到2000起以下。按照新措施，在住宅區小路或行人多於汽車的小村莊，速限則將降到時速30公里。另外，即使沒有燈號，駕駛人將必須在行人穿越道前暫停。對計程車駕駛人來說，酒駕被查獲一次，就將喪失其執業登記證。

《新聞辭典》

take action against：動詞片語，對某人、事、物開始做（採取）行動。I’ll take action against the company for its negligence.（由於該公司的疏失，我將對其有所動作。）

suspend：暫緩（停）、懸掛、使中止。The police officer was suspended from duty pending the outcome of the investigation.（該名警官遭停職，待調查結果出爐。）

shot：名詞，一小杯、一口、注射（打針）、照片、嘗試。He took a shot of whisky.（他啜了一口威士忌。）