《中英對照讀新聞》A dozen camels banned from Saudi beauty pageant for Botox use－12隻駱駝因使用肉毒桿菌而遭禁止參加沙國選美

2018-01-27

◎周虹汶

A dozen beasts have been disqualified from this year’s Saudi "camel beauty contest"because their handlers used Botox to make them more handsome.

12隻牲畜遭今年的沙烏地「駱駝選美比賽」取消參賽資格，因為牠們的訓練者用了肉毒桿菌素來讓牠們變得更帥。

"The camel,"explained the chief judge of the show, Fawzan al-Madi, "is a symbol of Saudi Arabia. We used to preserve it out of necessity, now we preserve it as a pastime.”

該節目的首席裁判法贊．馬迪解釋道：「駱駝是沙烏地阿拉伯的一項象徵。我們過去出於生活必需而保存牠，現在我們把牠留著當消遣。」

For the Bedouin of Arabia, nothing is more essential than the camel, used for centuries for food, transport, as a war machine and companion.

對阿拉伯貝都因人來說，沒有東西比駱駝更為必要，數世紀以來被拿來當食物、運輸工具、戰爭機器與同伴。

So, the authorities have ramped up the country’s annual month-long camel festival, which was relocated last year from the remote desert to the outskirts of the capital. On a rocky desert plateau, the government has erected a permanent venue to host the headline events： races and show competitions with combined purses of 213 million riyals.

所以，當局擴大舉辦該國一年一度長達一個月之久的駱駝節，該節慶去年從偏遠沙漠搬到首都外圍。在一座岩漠高原上，政府建了一處永久會場來主辦頭條重點活動：賽跑與走秀競賽，合計獎金高達2.13億里亞爾。

The pavilion features an auction where top camels can fetch millions of riyals.（Reuters）

該展館主打一場拍賣活動，拿到首獎的駱駝們可賣得數百萬里亞爾。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

ramp up：片語動詞，指加速、上升。例句：Let’s ramp up the dream.（讓我們朝夢想邁進。）

fetch：動詞，指吸引、賣得好價格、抵達、取來；名詞，指拿取、詭計、風浪區。例句：Fetch the children in for dinner !（把孩子們叫進來吃晚餐囉！）

purse：名詞，指錢包、金錢、財源、獎金。如the public purse（國庫）。