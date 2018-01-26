《中英對照讀新聞》Wife Forces Plane To Divert After Discovering Husband Was Cheating－妻子發現丈夫劈腿後，迫使飛機轉降他處

2018-01-26

◎張沛元

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha, Qatar to Bali, Indonesia was forced to land in Chennai, India after a couple’s fight got out of control when the wife figured out her husband was cheating on her.

在一對夫妻因為妻子發現老公劈腿而大吵到失控後，卡達航空一架從卡達首都杜哈飛往印尼峇里島的班機，被迫轉降印度清奈。

Her hubby fell asleep on the plane and as he dozed, she used his finger to unlock his phone, then she uncovered his affair.

該名女子的老公在飛機上打盹睡著，她就拿老公的手指解鎖他的手機，然後發現老公搞外遇。

When the crew couldn’t calm her down, the pilot thought it would be best to land in India before things got out of hand. The woman, her husband and their young son got off the plane and it continued on to Bali.

由於機組人員無法讓該名女子冷靜下來，機長認為，最好是在情況失控前在印度降落。該名女子、她的老公與兩人的幼子在此下機，該機則繼續飛往峇里島。

《新聞辭典》

out of control/out of hand：慣用語，失控；但out of hand除「失控」外，另有「斷然拒絕」之意。例句：1. We need to solve this problem before it gets out of control.（我們必須在問題失控前加以解決。）

2. The boss just dismissed my suggestion out of hand.（老闆不假思索地拒絕我的建議。）

figure out：慣用語，計算出；想出，理解，明白。例句：I can’t figure out why he divorced his wife.（我搞不懂他為何與妻子離婚。）

calm down：慣用語，冷靜下來。