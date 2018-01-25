中英對照讀新聞》Man who invented ’like’ button removes Facebook from his mobile phone 發明「讚」功能鍵的男子將臉書從手機移除

2018-01-25

◎孫宇青

34-year-old Justin Rosenstein was the engineer who created the "awesome" feature in 2007, but now fears the psychological effects apps are having on people around the world. He has imposed strict time-limits on his use of Facebook.

34歲的賈斯汀．羅森史坦是2007年發明「超讚」功能的工程師，現在卻對這支應用程式對全球用戶造成的心理影響感到憂心。他已嚴格限制自己使用臉書的時間。

Rosenstein describes Facebook "Likes" as "bright dings of pseudo-pleasure."

羅森史坦將臉書的「讚」形容為「發出清脆叮聲的假性快樂」。

A 2016 study found that the more time young adults spend on social media, the more likely they are to become depressed. Of those tested, people who checked their apps most regularly were 2.7 times more likely to develop it than those two checked least often.

2016年一項研究發現，青年人花愈多時間使用社群媒體，愈可能變得憂鬱。在受試者中，最常查看應用程式者比起最少使用者，產生憂鬱傾向的可能性高出2.7倍。

Instagram was ranked as having the worst effect on young people’s mental health, according to a separate study.

另一項研究顯示，照片分享網站Instagram對年輕人心理健康所產生的負面影響，高居各程式之冠。

As well as making users addicted and affecting their mental health, there is growing concern social media makes people more stupid. Known as "continuous partial attention," it is feared apps limit the ability to focus.

除了讓用戶上癮，影響他們的心理健康外，也有愈來愈多人擔心，社群媒體會讓人們變笨。人們擔心，應用程式限制集中精神的能力，造成「持續性的片段注意力」。

新聞辭典

impose：動詞，強制實行。例句：The government imposed a curfew across the tumultuous area.（政府在動亂地區強制實行宵禁。）

pseudo：形容詞，假的；冒充的。例句：He signed a pseudo name in order not to be identified.（為了不被認出來，他簽下假名。）

continuous：形容詞，連續的。例句：Police patrols had been continuous overnight.（警方整晚不間斷地巡邏。）