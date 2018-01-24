《中英對照讀新聞》US police arrest two boys after vandalism killed 500k bees 蓄意破壞造成50萬隻蜜蜂慘死，美國警方逮捕兩名下手男孩

2018-01-24

◎魏國金

Police have arrested two boys for allegedly vandalising a honey business in the US state of Iowa that killed half a million bees in late December.

警方逮捕兩名據稱蓄意摧殘美國愛荷華州一個養蜂企業的男孩，此舉去年12月造成50萬隻蜜蜂死亡。

The damage to 50 beehives at Wild Hill Honey farm in Sioux City resulted in the honey bees freezing to death. The boys aged 12 and 13 are charged with three offences. Wild Hill Honey’s owners said they had caused $60,000 of damage and called the crime "completely senseless."

蘇城野丘蜂蜜農場50個蜂箱的毀損導致蜜蜂凍死。年紀分別為12歲與13歲的男孩被控3項罪名。野丘蜂蜜主人說，他們造成6萬美元的損失，並指稱這項罪行「毫無意義」。

The owner Justin Engelhardt told the Sioux City Journal： "They knocked over every single hive, killing all the bees. They wiped us out completely." Mr. Engelhardt and his wife discovered the destruction on their property on 28 December when they went to dust off snow from their hives.

農場主人恩格哈特告訴「蘇城日報」：「他們翻倒每一個蜂箱，殺了所有的蜜蜂。他們徹底把我們毀了。」恩格哈特與妻子12月28日去剷除蜂箱的雪時，發現他們的資產被摧毀。

"They broke into our shed, they took all our equipment out and threw it out in the snow, smashed what they could. Doesn’t look like anything was stolen, everything was just vandalised or destroyed," he said.

「他們闖入我們的小屋，取出所有的設備，丟到雪中，並搗毀他們能夠搗毀的。看起來不像有東西被偷，一切只是被蓄意破壞或摧毀，」他說。

As insurers do not cover beehives, it was thought the burglary would wipe out the apiarists’ livelihood. However, an online fundraiser has collected more than $30,000, allowing the couple to start again in spring.

由於保險公司沒有提供蜂箱保險，這起闖空門事件被認為將徹底摧毀該養蜂人家的生計。然而，一項網路集資行動已募得逾3萬美元，讓這對夫妻今年春天得以重新養蜂。

新聞辭典

senseless：無意義的、無知的。例句：It was a senseless thing to do so.（這樣做沒有意義。）

knock over：打翻、撞倒。例句：She was knocked over by a motorcycle yesterday.（她昨天被一輛機車撞倒。）

wipe out：徹底摧毀、消滅。例句：Genetically modified mosquitoes may help wipe out dengue fever.（基因改造蚊子或許有助於掃除登革熱。）