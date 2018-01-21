《中英對照讀新聞》Military blocks access to virtual currency trading systems－南韓軍隊禁止上虛擬貨幣網路交易系統

2018-01-21

◎茅毅

The Ministry of National Defense is blocking access to online cryptocurrency trading systems inside military camps. The ministry said Monday it is also considering various other regulatory measures against digital tokens - such as bitcoin - as it could harm soldiers’ morale.

南韓國防部正禁止在軍營內登上網路加密貨幣交易系統。該部週一表示，亦正考慮針對比特幣等數位貨幣，採取諸多不同的其他規範措施，因為這類貨幣恐打擊軍人士氣。

"We are going to announce specific countermeasures for cryptocurrency transactions made in military units," a ministry official said. "The ministry is in internal talks to confirm whether it is against military regulations."

一位國防部官員指出，「我們即將宣布有關在部隊裡進行加密貨幣交易之具體對策」，「本部在內部討論中，將確認這種行為有無違反軍規。」

Starting Monday, the ministry began blocking access to websites about encrypted currency exchanges at internet cafes on military bases here. This is in line with other military regulations that do not allow soldiers to access pornographic or gambling sites, the military also said. The move comes at a time when the government is considering drastic crackdown on the bitcoin craze.

自週一起，國防部開始禁止在南韓軍事基地的網咖，登上加密貨幣交易相關網站。該部還提到，這符合其他不准軍人上色情或賭博網站的軍規。該部此舉適值南韓政府正考慮採取嚴厲措施，澆熄這股比特幣熱潮。

《新聞辭典》

access：名詞、動詞，上網、用電腦存取資料、近用、進入、通道（往）。Unidentified hackers gained access to e-mails and personal data of customers.（身分不明的駭客侵入客戶的電子郵件和個資。）

encrypt：動詞，加密、把……譯成密碼（編碼）。Your financial information has been fully encrypted.（您的財務資料已被完全加密。）

in line with：片語，符合、與……一致。The company is seeking a pay rise in line with inflation.（公司正尋求符合通貨膨脹的調薪。）