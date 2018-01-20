《中英對照讀新聞》Russian man rams armored personnel carrier into shop, steals wine－俄羅斯男子開裝甲運兵車闖進店裡偷酒

2018-01-20

◎周虹汶

A man rammed an armored personnel carrier into a shop window before climbing through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine in a town in northern Russia on Wednesday morning, according to local media and video posted on social media.

根據俄羅斯北部一處城鎮當地媒體以及刊登在社群媒體的影片，一名男子開了一輛裝甲運兵車衝進一家商店櫥窗，之後爬過瓦礫偷了一瓶酒。

The man had swiped the vehicle from a privately-run motorsport training ground nearby, driven it through a forest and into Apatity, a small town just south of the Arctic circle, local news agency Hibinform said.

當地新聞社Hibinform說，這名男子從鄰近一處私營的賽車訓練場偷了這輛車，開著它穿越森林並駛入就在北極圈南方的小鎮阿帕季特。

Struggling to turn around in a narrow street, the man, whom witnesses described as being drunk, proceeded to slam the tank into the window of the "Family" convenience store, the news agency said.

該新聞社說，這名被目擊者形容為酒醉的男子，在一處狹窄街道奮力轉彎，繼續把那台坦克開去撞「全家」便利商店的那扇櫥窗。

Footage shared on social media showed the man subsequently exiting the vehicle through its hatch, briefly inspecting the damage, and entering the shop through the broken window.

分享在社群媒體的影片顯示，這名男子後來從艙口離開車輛，簡單檢查了一下毀損狀況，然後從破掉的櫥窗進入店裡。

He was later arrested in possession of a stolen bottle of wine, Hibinform said.

Hibinform說，他隨後因偷一瓶酒被逮。

"Basically some guy stole an armored vehicle... and went into a shop to top up his stocks in the morning," the social media user described, whilst filming the snow-covered scene out of his window.

該社群媒體用戶一邊拍攝著他窗外白雪覆蓋的場景，一邊描述著：「基本上，有個傢伙偷了一輛裝甲車……然後早上進到店裡補貨。」

The man, in his late twenties, did not resist arrest, RIA news agency reported. （Reuters）

俄羅斯新聞社報導，這名年約27至29歲的男子，並未拒捕。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

ram：名詞，指公羊、牡羊座、攻城槌；動詞，指猛撞、反覆灌輸、迫使明白。例句：The teacher rammed Taoism down her students’ throats.（那位老師硬要她的學生懂道家思想。）

swipe：名詞，指重擊、尖銳的評論、握桿；動詞，指重擊、猛打、刷磁卡、偷竊。例句：Access to this center is by swipe card only.（本中心只能刷卡進入。）

top up：片語動詞，指把容器填滿、續杯。例句：I have to top up my EasyCard.（我得幫我的悠遊卡儲個值。）