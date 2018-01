《中英對照讀新聞》Russian man rams armored personnel carrier into shop, steals wine－俄羅斯男子開裝甲運兵車闖進店裡偷酒

2018-01-20

◎周虹汶

A man rammed an armored personnel carrier into a shop window before climbing through the rubble to steal a bottle of wine in a town in northern Russia on Wednesday morning, according to local media and video posted on social media.

根據俄羅斯北部一處城鎮當地媒體以及刊登在社群媒體的影片,一名男子開了一輛裝甲運兵車衝進一家商店櫥窗,之後爬過瓦礫偷了一瓶酒。

The man had swiped the vehicle from a privately-run motorsport training ground nearby, driven it through a forest and into Apatity, a small town just south of the Arctic circle, local news agency Hibinform said.

當地新聞社Hibinform說,這名男子從鄰近一處私營的賽車訓練場偷了這輛車,開著它穿越森林並駛入就在北極圈南方的小鎮阿帕季特。

Struggling to turn around in a narrow street, the man, whom witnesses described as being drunk, proceeded to slam the tank into the window of the "Family" convenience store, the news agency said.

該新聞社說,這名被目擊者形容為酒醉的男子,在一處狹窄街道奮力轉彎,繼續把那台坦克開去撞「全家」便利商店的那扇櫥窗。

Footage shared on social media showed the man subsequently exiting the vehicle through its hatch, briefly inspecting the damage, and entering the shop through the broken window.

分享在社群媒體的影片顯示,這名男子後來從艙口離開車輛,簡單檢查了一下毀損狀況,然後從破掉的櫥窗進入店裡。

He was later arrested in possession of a stolen bottle of wine, Hibinform said.

Hibinform說,他隨後因偷一瓶酒被逮。

"Basically some guy stole an armored vehicle... and went into a shop to top up his stocks in the morning," the social media user described, whilst filming the snow-covered scene out of his window.

該社群媒體用戶一邊拍攝著他窗外白雪覆蓋的場景,一邊描述著:「基本上,有個傢伙偷了一輛裝甲車……然後早上進到店裡補貨。」

The man, in his late twenties, did not resist arrest, RIA news agency reported. (Reuters)

俄羅斯新聞社報導,這名年約27至29歲的男子,並未拒捕。(路透)

《新聞辭典》

ram:名詞,指公羊、牡羊座、攻城槌;動詞,指猛撞、反覆灌輸、迫使明白。例句:The teacher rammed Taoism down her students’ throats.(那位老師硬要她的學生懂道家思想。)

swipe:名詞,指重擊、尖銳的評論、握桿;動詞,指重擊、猛打、刷磁卡、偷竊。例句:Access to this center is by swipe card only.(本中心只能刷卡進入。)

top up:片語動詞,指把容器填滿、續杯。例句:I have to top up my EasyCard.(我得幫我的悠遊卡儲個值。)