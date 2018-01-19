《中英對照讀新聞》Trump’s Norway immigration idea? There’s one problem－川普的挪威移民構想？有個問題

2018-01-19

◎張沛元

President Trump suggested he’d prefer to see "more people from places like Norway" immigrate to the U.S., according to accounts of his now-infamous Oval Office conversation with congressional leaders Thursday on immigration reform. There’s one big problem with this：Norwegians apparently aren’t so enamored of life in America.

根據總統川普週四在白宮橢圓形辦公室與國會領袖討論移民改革、如今已臭名遠播的對話，他曾暗示更樂見「更多來自像挪威這樣的地方的人」移居美國。但這想法有個大問題：挪威人顯然並不怎麼哈在美國生活。

Immigration from the Scandinavian country has slowed to a trickle in the last several years. In 2016, only 404 Norwegians became lawful permanent residents, according to the Department of Homeland Security. By comparison, Norway had about 10,000 immigrants from North America in 2016, according to Statistics Norway.

最近幾年，來自這個斯堪地那維亞國家的移民稀落如涓滴。根據國土安全部，2016年只有404名挪威人成為合法永久居民。相較之下，根據挪威統計局，同年有約1萬名北美人移民挪威。

That’s a far cry from the 1880 to 1889, when more than 185,000 Norwegians became lawful permanent U.S. residents, representing almost one-tenth of Norway’s population at the time.

這與1880年到1889年的情況大相逕庭。當時有超過18萬5000名挪威人，即幾乎是當時挪威人口10分之1，成為合法的美國永久居民。

《新聞辭典》

enamored of （someone or something）：慣用語，迷戀、傾心某人或某事。例句：Not everyone in Taiwan is enamored of bubble milk tea.（不是每個台灣人都很迷珍珠奶茶。）

by comparison：慣用語，相較之下。

be a far cry from something：慣用語，與……相去甚遠或與……大相逕庭。例句：This hotel room is a far cry from the one we stayed last night.（這個旅館房間跟我們昨晚住的那個相去甚遠。）