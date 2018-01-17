《中英對照讀新聞》UKIP leader under fire for lover’s "racist"royal slur－ 情人對王室的「種族主義」詆毀，讓英國獨立黨黨魁挨批

2018-01-17

◎魏國金

The leader of Britain’s anti-EU, anti-immigration UK Independence Party （UKIP） faced calls to resign on Sunday after his girlfriend reportedly made racist remarks about Prince Harry’s fiancee Meghan Markle.

英國反歐盟、反移民的英國獨立黨（UKIP）黨魁，在女友據報做出有關哈利王子未婚妻梅根．馬克爾的種族主義言論後，週日面臨下台呼聲。

Henry Bolton, who was elected in September, said his 25-year-old partner Jo Marney had been suspended from the party after the text messages were published in the Mail on Sunday newspaper. But one party politician said she should have been expelled, while a UKIP member of the European Parliament said it was time for the "inexperienced" leader to "go quietly".

去年9月當選黨魁的波頓說，在「週日郵報」刊出相關簡訊後，他25歲的女友瑪妮已被中止黨籍。不過，該黨一名政治人物說，她應該被開除黨籍。歐洲議會一名英國獨立黨議員則表示，是這位「經驗不足的」領袖「悄然離開」的時候了。

According to the tabloid, Marney wrote messages to a friend complaining that Markle － an American actress of mixed race who is due to marry Harry in May － would "taint our royal family" with her "seed". "Next will be a Muslim PM. And a black king," she wrote.

根據這份八卦報紙報導，瑪妮寫簡訊給一名友人，抱怨馬克爾—預定5月與哈利成婚的美國混血女星—將以她的「種」，「玷污我們的王室」。「接下來將是一名穆斯林首相，以及一位黑人國王，」她寫道。

In a statement, Marney said her remarks were "deliberately exaggerated" and were taken out of context, but "I fully recognise the offence they have caused". Bolton, 54, recently made headlines due to his decision to leave his wife and date Marney.

瑪妮在聲明中說，她的言詞「被蓄意誇大」，而且被斷章取義，不過「我完全承認它們造成的冒犯」。54歲的波頓最近因決定離開妻子與瑪妮約會，而登上媒體頭條。

《新聞辭典》

under fire：遭抨擊。例句：The new Labor Standards Act has been under savage fire from labor groups.（新的勞動基準法遭到勞團嚴厲抨擊。）

slur：詆毀、中傷。例句：He decided to ignore the slur implied in the comment.（他決定不理會評論中隱含的中傷。）

take/quote…out of context：斷章取義。例句：What I said has been taken completely out of context by you.（我說的話完全被你斷章取義。）