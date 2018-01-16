《中英對照讀新聞》World Media Struggle to Translate Trump’s "Shithole" 世界媒體難以翻譯川普所說的「Shithole」

2018-01-16

◎陳正健

Trump referred to Haiti and African nations as "shithole countries" during a meeting on immigration with Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the Oval Office. In Asia, media outlets struggled to translate the remark.

川普在一場白宮橢圓形辦公室的會議上，與共和及民主黨議員討論移民問題時，提及海地和非洲國家是「shithole countries」。在亞洲，新聞媒體難以翻譯這項評論。

Taiwan’s Central News Agency tried niao bu sheng dan de guo jia, meaning "countries where birds don’t lay eggs." Haiwainet, a news portal of China’s state newspaper People’s Daily, used 烂国, which means "countries that suck."

台灣的中央社嘗試以「niao bu sheng dan de guo jia」加以翻譯，意為「鳥不生蛋的國家」。中國國營報紙「人民日報」的新聞入口網站「海外網」，則使用「爛國」，意指「爛的國家」。

South Korean news portal joins.com went with 거지소굴, pronounced "go-ji-so-gul," meaning "beggars’ haunts." The Japanese daily Sankei opted for 便所のように汚い国, meaning "countries that are dirty like toilets."

南韓「中央日報」新聞入口網站譯為「거지소굴」，發音是「go-ji-so-gul」，意指「乞丐窩」。日本「產經新聞」則選擇以「便所のように汚い国」譯之，意為「像廁所一樣污穢的國家」。

Media in Vietnam varied in strength from "dirty countries" to "rubbish countries" to "rotten countries". Voice of America’s Thai service, explained that "this English word could translate as a ’hole of waste from excrement,’ which reflects that Trump considered them low-class countries".

越南媒體在翻譯上的強度不一，從「骯髒國家」、「垃圾國家」到「腐爛國家」等譯名都有。「美國之音」泰語版解釋說：「這個英文字可翻譯為『排泄物之坑』，顯示川普認為它們是低等國家。」

新聞辭典

portal：名詞，門戶，正門，入口。例句：Passing through the portals of the BBC for the first time, she felt slightly nervous.（她第一次經過英國廣播公司入口，感到有點緊張。）

haunt：名詞，出沒之處，常去的地方。例句：This bar used to be one of his old haunts.（這間酒吧是他過去經常出入的地方之一。）

excrement：名詞，糞便，排泄物。例句：Excrements have been used as fertilizer for centuries.（糞便作為肥料已有數個世紀之久。）