中英對照讀新聞》61% of Koreans view foreigners not members of Korea／61%南韓民眾未把外國人視為其社會一份子

2018-01-14

◎茅毅

According to the Overseas Koreans Foundation’s survey of 820 adults nationwide, 61.1 percent of respondents have difficulties in accepting migrant workers as members of society, indicating the country still has a long way to go until becoming a truly multiracial society.

據南韓「海外同胞基金會」對全國820名成人所做調查，61.1%的受訪者難以接受移工為社會的一員，顯示該國距成為一個真正多元種族的社會猶遠。

In the foundation’s 2013 survey, only 57.5 percent said they did not accept them as members of Korean society. Last year, 56,000 new migrant workers came to Korea on a working permit program, mostly from Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and the Philippines. Since 1995, the government has been inviting migrant workers to fill in gaps in the labor market.

在該基金會2013年的調查中，還只有57.5%的受訪者回答，並不接受移工為南韓社會的一份子。去年在「工作准予計畫」下，5.6萬新移工來南韓，其中大多來自越南和菲律賓等東南亞國家。自1995年以來，為填補勞動市場的空缺，南韓政府持續招募移工。

The foundation didn’t ask for reasons behind the respondents’ viewpoint, but concluded that a recent economic downturn was to blame. GRI Research, which was commissioned to conduct the survey, said "this won’t help Korea to become a more diverse and open society." The result reflected traditional Korean society that believes in homogeneity.

該基金會並未詢問受訪者作答的理由，但其推斷，可歸咎於近來的經濟衰退。受託進行調查的南韓民調機構「GRI研究」表示，這將對南韓成為一個多樣化且開放的社會沒有幫助。該民調的結果反映出相信同質性的傳統南韓社會。

新聞辭典

have difficulty （in）：動詞片語，做某事有困難。Many people have difficulty in rebuilding their lives when coming out of prison.（許多人出獄時難以重建人生。）

accept：動詞，接受、答應。The new vending machine will accept coins of any denomination.（這台自動販賣機將接受任何面額的硬幣。）

commission：動詞，委任（託）、任命。An artist was commissioned to paint his portrait.（一位藝術家受託描繪他的肖像。）