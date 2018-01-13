《中英對照讀新聞》Lobsters must be comfortably numb before cooking：Swiss government－瑞士政府：煮食前，龍蝦須舒服地失去知覺

2018-01-13

◎周虹汶

Switzerland has banned the common culinary practice of throwing fresh lobsters into boiling water as part of an overhaul of its animal protection rules.

瑞士禁止把新鮮龍蝦丟進沸水的普遍烹調法，做為它大幅更新動物保護法規的一部分。

"Live crustaceans, including the lobster, may no longer be transported on ice or in ice water. Aquatic species must always be kept in their natural environment. Crustaceans must now be stunned before killing them," say the rules adopted by the government on Wednesday that will take effect in March.

瑞士政府週三採納該法規並自3月生效，「活生生的甲殼類動物，包括龍蝦，可望不再被放在冰塊上或冰水裡運送。水生物種必須一直保存在牠們的自然環境中。現在要殺害甲殼類動物前，應先給予電擊。」

The regulations also aim to crack down on illegal puppy farms, outlaw automatic devices that punish dogs for barking, spell out conditions for putting down sick or injured animals, and make organizers responsible for animal welfare at public events.

這項法規也旨在打擊非法的犬隻繁殖場、禁止懲罰吠叫犬隻的自動化設備、詳細說明撲殺生病或受傷動物性命的條件，並讓活動主辦單位對在公開場合的動物福祉負責。

The Swiss are not alone in trying to protect lobsters from what activists call cruel treatment in the kitchen.

在試圖保護龍蝦，以免其在廚房遭受社運人士口中殘忍對待的這條路上，瑞士並不孤單。

Neighboring Italy’s highest court ruled in June that lobsters must not be kept on ice in restaurants because it causes them unjustifiable suffering before they head for death by fine dining.（Reuters）

鄰國義大利最高法院6月判決，龍蝦不該被放在餐廳的冰塊上，因為會讓牠們為精緻餐飲送死前承受不合理的痛苦。（路透）

《新聞辭典》

numb：形容詞，指失去感覺的、無動於衷的；動詞，指使麻木、使麻痺。例句：He is numb to all issues.（他對所有議題都漠不關心。）

overhaul：動詞、名詞，指徹底檢查、翻修。例句：An overhaul of the system is in process.（系統正進行全面改革。）

spell out：片語動詞，指讀出、闡明。例句：The child could not spell out exactly how he felt.（那個孩子沒辦法把真正感受講清楚。）